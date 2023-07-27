Michael Barrymore slams ‘unfair TV bosses for not employing innocent people’: ‘You’re supposed to support people’

Michael Barrymore believes it is “unfair” that TV bosses “don’t employ innocent people”.

The former Strike It Lucky host’s television career was hit after Stuart Lubbock was found unconscious at the light entertainment figure’s home in 2001.

Stuart, 31, a meat factory worker from Essex, died later the same day. Michael was not charged in relation to Stuart’s death.

In 2021, Essex Police confirmed they had arrested a 50-year-old man from Cheshire in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart.

‘You’re supposed to support the people that work for you’ (Credit: YouTube)

Michael Barrymore on TV

Since Stuart’s death, Michael has appeared in reality shows such as The Salon, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Coach Trip.

He has also been interviewed on This Morning, The Jeremy Kyle Show and Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

However, now 71, Michael admits it has taken him over two decades to get his confidence back after the collapse of his on-screen career.

He told the Daily Star he hasn’t been asked to be part of any shows on telly. However, the My Kind of People presenter does note he was approached by a Benidorm writer about a cameo appearance on the ITV sitcom. But Michael suggests execs “didn’t want” it to happen.

Kids Say the Funniest Things was one of the popular ITV shows hosted by Michael Barrymore, airing between 1998 and 2000 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Maybe you have to be guilty to get a job in TV’

Michael complained to the tabloid: “It’s strange that companies don’t employ innocent people. Maybe you have to be guilty to get a job in TV, I don’t know. From my experience they don’t employ innocent people.

“It’s unfair, of course. It’s terrible. You’re supposed to support people. You’re supposed to support the people that work for you, you’re supposed to be caring.”

Earlier this week, Michael told the same newspaper fans are clamouring for him to make a comeback to television. He said: “Whenever people speak to me, they ask when I’ll be back on TV. And online I get messages from people who are genuinely lovely.”

