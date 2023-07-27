Michael Barrymore looks to camera
TV

Michael Barrymore slams ‘unfair TV bosses for not employing innocent people’: ‘You’re supposed to support people’

Recently claimed fans want him back on the box

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Michael Barrymore believes it is “unfair” that TV bosses “don’t employ innocent people”.

The former Strike It Lucky host’s television career was hit after Stuart Lubbock was found unconscious at the light entertainment figure’s home in 2001.

Stuart, 31, a meat factory worker from Essex, died later the same day. Michael was not charged in relation to Stuart’s death.

In 2021, Essex Police confirmed they had arrested a 50-year-old man from Cheshire in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart.

Michael Barrymore is interviewed
‘You’re supposed to support the people that work for you’ (Credit: YouTube)

Michael Barrymore on TV

Since Stuart’s death, Michael has appeared in reality shows such as The Salon, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Coach Trip.

He has also been interviewed on This Morning, The Jeremy Kyle Show and Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

However, now 71, Michael admits it has taken him over two decades to get his confidence back after the collapse of his on-screen career.

He told the Daily Star he hasn’t been asked to be part of any shows on telly. However, the My Kind of People presenter does note he was approached by a Benidorm writer about a cameo appearance on the ITV sitcom. But Michael suggests execs “didn’t want” it to happen.

Michael Barrymore performing in the 1990s
Kids Say the Funniest Things was one of the popular ITV shows hosted by Michael Barrymore, airing between 1998 and 2000 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Maybe you have to be guilty to get a job in TV’

Michael complained to the tabloid: “It’s strange that companies don’t employ innocent people. Maybe you have to be guilty to get a job in TV, I don’t know. From my experience they don’t employ innocent people.

From my experience they don’t employ innocent people.

“It’s unfair, of course. It’s terrible. You’re supposed to support people. You’re supposed to support the people that work for you, you’re supposed to be caring.”

Earlier this week, Michael told the same newspaper fans are clamouring for him to make a comeback to television. He said: “Whenever people speak to me, they ask when I’ll be back on TV. And online I get messages from people who are genuinely lovely.”

Read more: Terry Lubbock death: What happened to Stuart Lubbock and has anyone ever been charged for his murder?

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Michael Barrymore

Trending Articles

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice speaking on This Morning
Giovanni Pernice sparks concern from Strictly fans as he shares news: ‘I just need to rest’
Gareth Gates standing against a white background with a pink heart next to his head
Gareth Gates goes Instagram official with stunning new girlfriend – and she looks just like his Corrie ex
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash both on Loose Women
Stacey Solomon fans left shocked as she shares emotional news with Joe Swash
James Martin being interviewed on Lorraine
James Martin out of ITV job if more ‘bullying’ incidents occur, PR expert warns
Sinead O'Connor speaking on TODAY show
Met Police issue statement following death of singer Sinead O’Connor
James Martin on This Morning
James Martin accused of ‘bullying’ and ‘intimidating behaviour’ towards ITV crew members leaving them ‘in tears’