First Dates favourite Merlin Griffiths thanks the NHS as he shares result from bowel cancer scan

First Dates bartender Merlin Griffiths has shared an update on his health as he revealed an “all clear” result from his one-year bowel cancer scan.

Merlin first shared he was diagnosed with cancer in September 2021. He later underwent surgery for a 4.5cm wide tumour found in his bowel. Now, Merlin shared an update on his bowel cancer on his Instagram, after undergoing a CT scan.

First Dates bartender Merlin confirmed the good news on his Instagram (Credit: Youtube)

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths reveals results of one-year cancer scan

Merlin shared a note he received on the CT scan, which read: “Hi Merlin, hope you are well. Your CT scan has just come through. All looks good, there are no signs of reoccurrence. Hope this is reassuring.”

Final Year 1 scan results are in, and it’s ALL CLEAR for now.

The First Dates star captioned the post: “Final Year 1 scan results are in, and it’s ALL CLEAR for now. Nice. Thank you #NHS #bowelcancerawareness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merlin Griffiths (@merlinfdc4)

Speaking previously on Lorraine, Merlin revealed his “early symptoms” of bowel cancer. He said he experienced “crushing exhaustion” where he could barely get off the sofa, and noticed changes in his bowel habits. After being diagnosed, he went through chemotherapy, chemoradiotherapy, a low anterior resection which removed his rectum and colon, which has now been reattached and a stoma reversal.

Merlin said he wants “people to be comfortable talking about this” and wanted people to be aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer.

Fans sent their well wishes to Merlin (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans send well wishes to Merlin

Many fans and fellow TV star sent their support and well wishes to Merlin after he shared the news. Chef James Martin wrote: “Brilliant news fella just brilliant. See you at the house and stay for a glass or four.” Former First Dates waitress Laura Tott added: “Amazing to read!”

Fans also celebrated the news with Merlin. One person wrote: “Amazing news! I had my 2 year scan results at the weekend! Like you, all clear! Always such a relief! #scanxiety is real!” A second follower added: “So happy for you Merlin. Enjoy every day.” A third person also commented: “Amazing so happy for you. It’s such a reassurance.”

Read more: James Martin’s Saturday Morning fans delighted to see Merlin Griffiths amid cancer recovery

Send your well wishes to Merlin on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.