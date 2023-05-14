Mel Giedroyc steals the show with behaviour during Eurovision final

Although the UK’s Eurovision entry Mae Muller didn’t wow some viewers, Mel Giedroyc certainly left fans completely stunned.

The TV personality and Eurovision commentator baffled fans, giving an outstanding performance as a Polish milkmaid. Dressed as Poland’s 2014 entry, Donatan and Cleo, Mel could be seen in the background very suggestively churning some imaginary butter, behind host Hannah Waddington.

Mel churned away behind host Hannah Waddingham (Credit: BBC)

Mel Giedroyc at Eurovision final

Even the official BBC Eurovision Twitter account tweeted in support of Mel, suggesting she should get an award. Posting a snap of her on social media, it said: “Mel Giedroyc as a butter churning Polish milkmaid! Give her an NTA right now!”

And Mel’s stellar performance definitely didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, who shared their delight on Twitter. One fan urged bosses to pay Mel more, writing: “Whatever the BBC are paying Mel Giedroyc needs to be doubled!”. Another predicted future award wins for her, posting: “Congratulations to Mel Giedroyc for winning BAFTAs TV moment of the year next year!”

Mel commentated this year’s Eurovision (Credit: Splash News)

“Something I didn’t know I needed in my life until today, Mel Giedroyc dressed as a Polish milkmaid churning butter behind Hannah Waddingham,” someone else surmised. A fourth viewer posted a bit of clarification: “For anyone not from the UK this is Mel Giedroyc and she’s an icon.”

But despite Mel’s best efforts, the Eurovision didn’t go down too well for the UK, with the country’s entry coming 25th out of 26.

Fans issue complaint to bosses

The finals took place last night (May 13), at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. But Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song didn’t capture Europe’s imagination. Tweeting after her dramatic defeat, Mae said: “I just want to say thank you. I know I joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey. Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

But since the show wrapped up, viewers have demanded a change to the format, issuing the same complaint to Eurovision bosses. After Sweden’s Loreen bagged a massive 583 points winning for the second time, fans want a new rule stating contestants can only enter once.

