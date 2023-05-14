Mel Giedroyc smiling at BAFTAs and during Eurovision final
TV

Mel Giedroyc steals the show with behaviour during Eurovision final

Fans were left gobsmacked!

By Amelia Ward

Although the UK’s Eurovision entry Mae Muller didn’t wow some viewers, Mel Giedroyc certainly left fans completely stunned.

The TV personality and Eurovision commentator baffled fans, giving an outstanding performance as a Polish milkmaid. Dressed as Poland’s 2014 entry, Donatan and Cleo, Mel could be seen in the background very suggestively churning some imaginary butter, behind host Hannah Waddington.

Mel Geidroyc pretending to churn butter behind host Hannah Waddingham during Eurovision final
Mel churned away behind host Hannah Waddingham (Credit: BBC)

Mel Giedroyc at Eurovision final

Even the official BBC Eurovision Twitter account tweeted in support of Mel, suggesting she should get an award. Posting a snap of her on social media, it said: “Mel Giedroyc as a butter churning Polish milkmaid! Give her an NTA right now!”

And Mel’s stellar performance definitely didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, who shared their delight on Twitter. One fan urged bosses to pay Mel more, writing: “Whatever the BBC are paying Mel Giedroyc needs to be doubled!”. Another predicted future award wins for her, posting: “Congratulations to Mel Giedroyc for winning BAFTAs TV moment of the year next year!”

Mel commentated this year’s Eurovision (Credit: Splash News)

“Something I didn’t know I needed in my life until today, Mel Giedroyc dressed as a Polish milkmaid churning butter behind Hannah Waddingham,” someone else surmised. A fourth viewer posted a bit of clarification: “For anyone not from the UK this is Mel Giedroyc and she’s an icon.”

But despite Mel’s best efforts, the Eurovision didn’t go down too well for the UK, with the country’s entry coming 25th out of 26.

Fans issue complaint to bosses

The finals took place last night (May 13), at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. But Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song didn’t capture Europe’s imagination. Tweeting after her dramatic defeat, Mae said: “I just want to say thank you. I know I joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey. Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

But since the show wrapped up, viewers have demanded a change to the format, issuing the same complaint to Eurovision bosses. After Sweden’s Loreen bagged a massive 583 points winning for the second time, fans want a new rule stating contestants can only enter once.

Read more: Kate, Princess of Wales stuns Eurovision viewers as she shows off talent in appearance

YouTube video player

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Eurovision Song Contest Mae Muller Mel Giedroyc

Trending Articles

Les Dennis smirking with Amanda Holden looking serious
Les Dennis leaves fans in hysterics as he’s accused of making subtle ‘dig’ at ex Amanda Holden
eastenders danielle harold splash bbc comp
EastEnders star Danielle Harold makes sad confession about final scripts for Lola Pearce’s tragic death
Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller with co-hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton
Gutted Eurovision viewers make same complaint about contest as UK misses out on win
Prince Harry and Princess Kate look serious at coronation
Princess Kate’s uncle slams ‘petulant’ Prince Harry for ‘spoilt’ behaviour at King’s coronation
Danny Dyer smiling at soap awards, and on Scared of the Dark
Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer ‘given huge boost as hit series set to return’
Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair
Helen Flanagan makes frank wedding admission after split from ex