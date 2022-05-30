Meghan Markle hasn’t tried to contact dad Thomas, her half-sister Samantha Markle told breakfast news show Good Morning Britain today (May 30).

Samantha appeared on the show to chat to hosts Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins.

And, as well as giving a health update on Thomas Markle following his stroke, Samantha also shut down claims Meghan has tried to contact her dad.

It’s been reported that Meghan wanted to reconnect with her dad following his stroke (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle news: ‘We have not’ heard from her

Richard asked Samantha if there had been any sign of Meghan trying to get in touch with Thomas.

She told him: “We have not.

“I heard rumours that she was trying to reach out to my dad’s camp, but my brother and I are my dad’s camp and his phone number has never changed, his address has never changed.

We all said we always loved her and she was great and funny and all of those things, but time changes people.

“Even though he can’t speak, his language comprehension is perfect. She could text him, she could contact him and he can text back,” she said.

Samantha added: “Those rumours are not true, she has not reached out.”

Richard also asked Samantha when she last spoke to Meghan.

“It was almost 2016,” she said. “We were on the phone when she was in Canada, so it’s been a while.”

Thomas Markle recently had a stroke that has affected his speech (Credit: Splash News)

‘The door is always open’

She also revealed how much a reconciliation with Meghan would mean to Thomas.

“He loves all of us. He’s been bashed in the media for always speaking out to extend an olive branch and he is her father and he has a right to reach out for her.

“He’s been very honest and open on those feelings.

“The door’s always open… any suggestion she doesn’t know how to get hold of him or if she wanted to be private is somewhat ridiculous on the grounds that if you want to reach your father privately, you know how to do it.”

Samantha did take the chance to take a quick swipe at Meghan, too.

Richard asked how Samantha would have described her sister before the fall out and she said: “We’re comparing apples to oranges, life changes people.

“We all said we always loved her and she was great and funny and all of those things, but time changes people. She’s become a completely different person, so it’s almost not appropriate to put things in that light.”

Samantha Markle appeared on GMB earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Samantha issues health update on dad Thomas Markle

Meghan’s half-sister then revealed how her dad is doing following his stroke.

“I think he feels blessed to be alive. He’s doing well, he can’t speak but his language comprehension is perfect.

“He understands, he can text and communicate that way. He’s feeling a bit stronger every day.

“All things considered, after two heart attacks, a pandemic and now this, he is rebounding remarkably well and we’re so happy about that”

On his recovery in the long-term, Samantha revealed: “Learning to speak again could take six months or a year… he understands the words perfectly, but he has to train his mouth and his tongue to form the words, so six months to a year, realistically.

“It will be tough but he’s very patient, feels very strong about it and has a lot of love and support around him, so I think he’s going to do well,” she concluded.