Meghan Markle “formally filed a complaint to ITV” after Piers Morgan slammed the duchess on yesterday’s Good Morning Britain (March 9).

Last night, it was announced that Piers had quit the ITV breakfast show.

A statement from ITV read: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Piers Morgan quit GMB yesterday after a tirade against Meghan Markle (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB yesterday?

On yesterday’s show, Piers came to blows with co-host Alex Beresford over Prince Harry and Meghan‘s Oprah Winfrey interview.

During the debate, Piers dismissed Meghan’s admission that she had been left suicidal while five months pregnant with son Archie.

He ended up storming off the set when Alex took him to task over his constant negativity towards her.

Later that day, it was announced that Piers had left the show.

It’s been claimed that a complaint about Piers was made on behalf of Meghan (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan Markle ‘complains to ITV’ about Piers Morgan

This morning, it has been reported that a “formal complaint” was “lodged with ITV on behalf of the duchess” as a result of Piers’ comments.

The Guardian said it “understands that a formal complaint was lodged with ITV on behalf of the duchess after the broadcast”.

At lunchtime today, ITN News royal editor Chris Ship confirmed that a complaint had been made.

He said: “So … the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.

“It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.

“Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”

By early this morning, it was reported that 41,000 complaints about the segment had been lodged with regular Ofcom.

ED! has contacted ITV for further comment.

So what has Piers Morgan said about Meghan Markle today?

Just because he isn’t on screen, Piers’ tirade against Meghan continues.

He took to Twitter this morning to air his views, posting them alongside a quote from Winston Churchill.

Piers accompanied the picture with a caption in which he stood by his disbelief of Meghan.

