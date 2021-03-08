The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah airs on ITV tonight and Holly Willoughby has defended them against claims wealthier people shouldn’t claim to be struggling.

In their explosive interview with US host Oprah Winfrey, aired on US TV on Sunday (March 7), the Duchess of Sussex opened up about feeling suicidal while she was pregnant.

What did Holly say during the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chat?

And on This Morning today, daytime TV favourite Holly hit back when a guest on the show branded Meghan “tone deaf”.

Journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer said on the ITV programme: “I do think multi-millionaires sitting with a billionaire in their multi-million pound mansion complaining about how terrible their life is is tone-deaf, in this day and age when so many people are struggling.”

However, Holly rushed to point out that mental health “doesn’t discriminate on how wealthy you are”.

She added: “Haven’t we got past that thought process by now?”

Julia replied: “I get it, especially being a mum-to-be in a foreign country and not feeling support from her new in-laws and the palace staff.

“That would have been incredibly difficult… and the fact they weren’t offering her help. I don’t understand why she was not able to get help herself.”

TV presenter Mathew Wright, who was also on This Morning, praised Holly for what she said.

He told her: “I’m very glad that Holly’s pointed out that the wealthy can be affected by negative mental health.”

Meghan Markle reveals she had suicidal thoughts

Meghan said in the interview, which aired in the US on Sunday (March 7) and will air in the UK tonight: “I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he’s suffered.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Meghan went on to claim that she spoke to someone at the Palace to ask about going “somewhere to get help”. But she said they told her it “wouldn’t be good for The Institution”.

