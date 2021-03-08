McDonald & Dodds fans were left confused after episode two last night on ITV (March 7).

Fans stated that they were convinced the second series of the Sunday-night crime drama starring Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia contained three episodes.

However, with new drama Grace starting next weekend, viewers are asking where the missing episode has disappeared to.

Jason Watkins as DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV)

What is McDonald & Dodds all about?

The series, which has been a huge hit with viewers, is set in Bath.

It features the chalk-and-cheese DS Dodds (Watkins) and DCI McDonald (Gouveia) in an unlikely partnership.

In last night’s second episode of the second series, John Thompson, Sharon Rooney and Natalie Gumede guest-starred.

It told the story of a birthday party of women from Glasgow and a dead rugby player.

However, after the episode, fans took to Twitter to not only praise the show but also to ask when episode three would be shown.

There were meant to be three episodes in the new series of #mcdonaldanddodds yet they are advertising #grace for next Sunday. So @ITV what has happened to the final part of this rather excellent series. pic.twitter.com/W0oa2dWTp9 — keith alan baker (@kbaker4013) March 7, 2021

Why is episode 3 not being shown next week? Very disappointed #mcdonaldanddodds — becky71 (@rebeccaburkill) March 7, 2021

Why are the series of #mcdonaldanddodds so short? Fabulous Sunday night viewing! We want MORE! Please. — Elaine Spires Author (@ElaineSWriter) March 7, 2021

How did fans react after episode two?

Another said: “Why is episode 3 not being shown next week?

A third commented: “Why only two episodes? #mcdonaldanddodds was the light at the end of the lockdown tunnel….”

John Thomson guest-starred in last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV say?

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

A spokesperson for the channel said that episode three of McDonald & Dodds will air “later this year”.

It’s previously been revealed that three episodes in the series are stand-alone films.

As a result, they don’t need to run consecutively.