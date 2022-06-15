Series 3 of detective drama McDonald & Dodds is nearly here, with Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins in the lead roles – but how many episodes is it this time?

Who has joined the cast of the popular ITV1 series, and when does it start?

Viewers will recognise several of the fabulous guest actors who join the action.

Here’s everything you need to know as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds return!

Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald and Jason Watkins as DS Dodds in the third series of the ITV detective drama McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

How many episodes is series 3?

Series 3 of McDonald & Dodds is four episodes in total.

Each episode on ITV1 will be two hours long.

This is the longest series to date.

The first series, in March 2020, was only two episodes.

Series 2 in 2021 was three episodes in total.

Fans will no doubt be pleased to know that series 3 is four episodes, totally 8 hours of McDonald & Dodds drama.

What are the McDonald & Dodds series 3 episodes about?

The first episode of McDonald & Dodds series 3 (but actually episode six) airs on Sunday June 19 2022 at 8pm.

The feature-length film, called Belvedere, follows the investigation after a young woman dies in a busy park in broad daylight.

As McDonald & Dodds attempt to untangle the mysterious circumstances of her death, they are puzzled as the victim appears to be smiling.

Evidence leads to Professor George Gillan, a linguistic anthropologist who lives in a rambling mansion with his eccentric mother, whose 100th birthday is days away.

Dodds is sure that the house has something to do with the murder, but in uncovering its history, Dodds also unearths secrets in his own past.

Viewers can expected to watch episode seven, called A Billion Beats, on Sunday June 26 2022.

McDonald and Dodds find themselves sucked into the fast and furious world of Formula 1 after an up-and-coming driver dies during a sub-3.5-second pit stop.

ITV viewers can watch episode eight, entitled The War of Rose, on Sunday July 3 2022.

It’s a case of social media against reality, when a lifestyle influencer dies on the operating table while getting a nose job.

Clouds Across the Moon, the 9th episode of McDonald & Dodds, is due to air on Sunday July 10 2022.

The team investigate the death of a successful Bath businessman.

An unsuspecting member of the public finds his body in a shallow grave in the shadow of the Glastonbury Tor.

Claire Skinner joins the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 3 as Ormond (Credit: ITV1)

When does McDonald & Dodds series 3 start?

All episodes will be available to watch on the ITV Hub after transmission.

Where is the ITV series filmed?

Detective series McDonald & Dodds is set and filmed in Bath.

Viewers familiar with the historic city might recognise a number of locations used for both of the previous series.

These include Royal Victoria Park, the Guildhall and the Indigo Hotel on South Parade.

Cast and crew have also previously filmed in Bristol, using locations like the A Bond Tobacco Warehouse on Cumberland Road and Berkeley Square.

Jason Watkins, who plays DS Dodds in the cosy detective drama set in Somerset, said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Bath for the third series of McDonald & Dodds.

“I look forward to filming in the beautiful city of Bath and to Dodds solving more puzzles with Lauren McDonald.”

McDonald & Dodds is set and filmed in beautiful Bath (Credit: ITV1)

Who’s in the cast of series 3?

Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia return as the titular mismatched detectives.

They reunite to work on murder cases in the historic city of Bath.

The latest series sees Outnumbered actress Claire Skinner join the cast as Chief Superintendent Ormond.

Speaking about her role in the new series, Claire Skinner, said: “I’m a huge fan of McDonald & Dodds so I’m delighted to be joining the cast as Chief Superintendent Ormond.

“Ormond is a quietly intimidating character so she’ll be keeping McDonald & Dodds on their toes throughout this new series.”

Guest cast members starring in the first film of the series include Jonathan Creek’s Alan Davies, Waking the Dead’s Holly Aird, Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley and Good Omen’s star Dame Siân Phillips.

The second episode of series 3 of McDonald & Dodds stars Paul McGann, Ben Batt, Kelvin Fletcher, Bill Skinner, Bluey Robinson and Daisy Bevan, among others.

Previous guest stars have included Martin Kemp, Patsy Kensit, Rob Brydon, Robert Lindsay, John Thomson, Sarah Parish and Joanna Scanlan.

