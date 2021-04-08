McDonald & Dodds series 3 has been confirmed by ITV with both lead actors Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia returning.

Jason Watkins, who plays DS Dodds in the cosy detective drama set in Somerset, said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Bath for the third series of McDonald & Dodds.

Jason Watkins is thrilled to be making McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV)

“Tala and I are so thrilled to be in a partnership which the audience seem to have affection for.

“It’s gratifying that we’ve been able to bring a little sunshine in these difficult times.

“I look forward to filming in the beautiful city of Bath and to Dodds solving more puzzles with Lauren McDonald. I’m bracing myself for more chips in butter!”

Tala Gouveia on McDonald & Dodds series 3

Tala Gouveia, who plays DI McDonald, added: “I can’t wait to start filming again and to see what adventures writer Robert Murphy takes us on next!

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Jason and our wonderful casts. Bring on series three!”

The third series will comprise of three new murder mysteries for the pair to solve.

Creator Robert Murphy, who was also behind Vera, Shetland, DCI Banks, commented: “It’s a real privilege to for me to return to Bath to re-engage with the world of McDonald & Dodds and our other regular characters.

“I’m delighted to be cooking up more mystery puzzles as well as exploring the deepening and fun relationship between our two leads.”

Guest stars on McDonald & Dodds

Alongside the main stars of the show, it’s guaranteed there will be a list of stellar guest stars for series 3.

In previous series, household names such as Martin Kemp, Patsy Kensit and Rob Brydon have appeared.

Martin Kemp was among the big-name guest stars in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV)

When is McDonald & Dodds series 3 on?

Filming will begin during the summer of 2021. A transmission date will be announced nearer the time.

The first and second series are available to view via streaming platform Britbox.

