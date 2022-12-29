The BBC’s new TV series Mayflies has received rave reviews – but some fans of the original book are making the same complaint after watching episode one.

The Martin Compston series is based on Andrew O’Hagan’s popular book of the same name – but does it live up to the brilliance of the book?

Here’s what viewers think after the first episode of Mayflies…

TV series Mayflies stars Martin Compston and Tony Curran (Credit: BBC)

Mayflies book fans make the same complaint about TV series

The new drama Mayflies follows friends Tully and Jimmy as Tully receives a terminal cancer diagnosis. Tully then asks his friend to help end his life with assisted suicide.

But some fans of the book that the BBC drama is based on have argued that the show just can’t compare to how good the book is.

Many book fans did share their love for the adaptation.

One said: “I was so sceptical about my all-time favourite book being adapted for TV but this has been so beautifully done.”

Another fan shared: “I didn’t think the BBC adaption would ever match the book but they did a great job.”

Differences spotted

However, some book fans pointed out a big difference between the book and the show.

The book actually starts out in the 1980s and the second half of the book is set in the present day. The TV series, meanwhile, begins in the present and flashes back to the 1980s.

One fan complained the show has “less of the 80s than in the book”.

“Not sure it matches up to the book,” said another, “but good TV all the same.”

And, while the BBC did make some changes from the format of the book, it’s clear even book fans have loved the show: “So glad one of my all-time fave books ever was handled with such care.”

Another tweeted singing the book’s praises: “If you didn’t read Andrew O’Hagan’s wonderful book Mayflies, then you must.”

‘Ugly crying’

But by far the most popular complaint is the fact that viewers need a hell of a lot more tissues!

“Mayflies had me ugly crying,” said one.

“Beautiful filmed and hits you hard – made me cry,” another admitted.

“Incredibly sad TV drama that broke me,” another said.

Fans are full of love for the new BBC drama…

Despite the tears, it seems that most fans are full of love for the new BBC drama.

One fan even took to social media to say the new drama is “one of the best things I’ve seen on TV for years!”.

Can’t get a better review than that!

The soundtrack and acting performances from Martin Compston, Ashley Jensen and Tony Curran have received a lot of love, too.

Looks like Mayflies will get even more love with tonight’s second and final episode…

Mayflies continues on Thursday December 29 with episode 2 at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

