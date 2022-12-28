Mayflies cast: Who stars in the BBC drama alongside Martin Compston?

Mayflies begins on BBC One tonight and the drama features a fantastic cast.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston plays the lead role as Jimmy, who builds a lifelong friendship with Tully Dawson in the summer of 1986.

However, 30 years on Jimmy receives a call from Tully with terrible news.

Also starring alongside Martin in the two-parter are many other faces you may recognise well.

Read on for Mayflies’ cast details.

Actor Martin Compston playing Steve Arnott in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Martin Compston

Martin Compston is a Scottish actor who is of course best known for his role in Line of Duty.

The star used to be a professional footballer before his acting career took off.

After playing for his hometown club, Morton, Martin was signed by Aberdeen, where he played alongside future Premiere League star Dean Windass.

Martin has featured in many popular TV shows including Vigil, Our House and The Nest.

He also played Liam in Ken Loach’s film Sweet Sixteen.

Tony Curran and Martin Compston star together in Mayflies (Credit: BBC)

Tully Dawson will be played by Tony Curran in Mayflies.

Tony has appeared in many popular TV shows including Doctor Who, Roots and the Netflix series Outlaw King.

He has also made several appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor famously appears alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in the Marvel film Thor: The Dark World as Bor.

Daredevil fans can even spot him in the second season of the series as Finn Cooley.

Ashley Jensen plays a key role in Mayflies (BBC)

Ashley Jensen will be playing Anna

Ashley Jensen will be playing Anna in Mayfiles.

The actress is known for playing the main character in the cosy detective series Agatha Raisin.

From 2005 to 2007, Ashley rose to fame for starring in the TV show Extras and she was even nominated for an Emmy for her role in the series.

She then became a cast member in the popular series Ugly Betty.

Ashley also stars alongside Ricky Gervais in the hit Netflix series After Life.

You can also spot her in several family films including Nativity, Gnomeo and Juliet and The Pirates.

Tracy Ifeachor joins Martin Compston in the cast of Mayflies (Credit: BBC)

Lona will be played by Tracy Ifeachor

Tracy Ifeachor is has also joined the cast of Mayflies and she will be taking on the role of Lona in the series.

Tracy is known for playing the role of Aya Al-Rashid in the vampire series The Originals and Cleo in Showtrial.

Fans might also recognise her from playing Abigail Naismith in in the Doctor Who Christmas special The End of Time.

After graduating from the Central School of Speech and Drama, Tracy appeared in her first feature film Blooded.

It was from there that she made her television debut as Leila in an episode of BBC One’s Casualty.

She will also be appearing alongside Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Matt Lucas in the upcoming film Wonka.

Actor Tom Glynn-Carney plays Mike Sadler in SAS Rogue Heroes (Credit: BBC One)

Mayflies cast: Tom Glynn-Carney plays a young Tully

Tom Glynn-Carney takes on the role of young Tully in the BBC drama Mayflies.

The actor rose to fame after starring alongside Harry Styles and Fion Whitehead in Dunkirk.

He then went on to play the greasy-haired prince, Aegon II Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

Tom has also recently starred in the BBC war drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

He played the real life SAS member Mike Sadler, who helped the SAS navigate their way through the desert during their operations.

But acting isn’t Tom’s only talent!

He is also the lead singer of the indie band Sleep Walking Animals.

Actor Rian Gordon will play young Jimmy in Mayflies (Credit: BBC)

Rian Gordon as young Jimmy

Rian Gordon plays the younger version of Tully’s best friend, Jimmy.

The Scottish actor started acting in 2010 when he played the role of Conor Brodie in River City.

In 2014, he the went on to play Young Jerome in Silent Witness and Innkeeper’s Son in Outlander.

But Rian is probably best known for his role as Wilson in the BBC One series Vigil.

He also stars alongside Samuel Bottomley and Lewis Gribben in the comedy film Get Duked!.

Who will play young Hogg in Mayflies?

Paul Gorman is also in the cast of Mayflies and he will be starring as young Hogg in the upcoming BBC drama.

Paul is a rising actor who is known for starring opposite Sam Hueghan and Richard Rankin in Outlander.

He also played Mr. Mega in the short film The Relic in 2019.

Mayflies cast: Mitchell Robertson will play young Tibbs

The younger version of Tibbs will be played by Scottish actor Mitchell Robertson.

Mitchell is known for appearing in A Very British Scandal in 2021.

He then starred alongside Nicola Walker and Sean Bean in the BBC One series Marriage in August this year.

Mitchell is also the lead facilitator of Headway Glasgow’s writing group and his poetry and writing credits include: The Roundhouse Theatre London, BBC Words First, Cumbernauld Theatre, Jintyhouse & Dundee Rep.

Elaine C Smith won a BAFTA Award for her role as Christine in Two Doors Down (Credit: BBC)

Elaine C Smith will be playing Barbara in Mayflies

Actress and comedian Elaine C Smith will also be appearing in the series.

Elaine first made her debut in TV on BBC Scotland’s Laugh??? I Nearly Paid My License Fee.

She then portrayed Irene in the Scottish sitcom City Lights for seven years.

But Elaine made her breakthrough by playing Mary ‘Mary Doll’ Nesbitt in the BBC sitcom Rab. C Nesbitt.

She’s also appeared in the BBC dramas Two Thousand Acres of Sky, 55 Degrees North and The Syndicate.

In 2016, she then began starring in the sitcom Two Doors Down and she even went on to win the BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actress.

Shauna MacDonald plays Rachel Cairns in Shetland (Credit: BBC)

Mayflies cast: Shauna Macdonald will be playing Fiona

Scottish actress Shauna MacDonald will be playing Fiona in Mayflies.

Shauna began her career starring in The Debt Collector.

She then rose to fame after playing Sam Buxton in the television series Spooks.

After departing from the series in 2004, she portrayed Sarah Carter in the horror film The Descent.

She is also known for playing Rachel Cairns in the BBC One drama Shetland.

Cal MacAninch plays Ben Oakley in Vigil (Credit: BBC)

Cal MacAninch will star as Tibbs in Mayflies

Tibbs will be portrayed by famous actor Cal MacAninch in the BBC drama.

Cal has appeared in wide variety of popular TV shows including Trigger Point, Vigil and Midsomer Murders.

Cal is best known for playing DI John Keenan in Holby Blue.

He then played Tauren in Merlin and Henry Lang in Downton Abbey.

Cal has also appears in Silent Witness and Mr Selfridge.

Last year, the actor also starred opposite Stephen Graham in the crime series Time.

Colin McCredie will take on the role as Scott

Taggart star Colin McCredie will also be joining the Mayflies cast.

Besides playing DC Stuart Fraser in the drama Taggart, Colin is also known for appearing as Nick Morrison in the BBC Scotland soap River City.

He also features in the films Shallow Grave, Night is Day and The Missing Postman.

Who will be playing young Limbo?

Matt Littleson will be starring as young Limbo in Mayflies.

Matt is a newcomer who’s gained a lot of experience performing in the Theatre.

However, this will be his first ever role in TV.

Mayflies is set to land later this year on BBC One, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer.

Are you looking forward to the new BBC drama Mayflies? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.