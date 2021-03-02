Max Clifford documentary: Viewers disgusted with sex offender’s vile boasts years before his arrest

The Max Clifford documentary on Channel 4 horrified viewers when revelations from his biography were aired for the first time.

Lurid details in Max Clifford: The Fall Of A Tabloid King included sex parties, voyeurism and underage sex.

Celeb PR consultant Clifford died aged 74 in 2017, while serving an eight-year prison sentence for indecent assault.

Clifford revealed lurid details (Credit: Channel 4)

What were the revelations in the Max Clifford documentary?

The shocking documentary revealed details from decades of abuse, exploitation and Clifford’s abuse of power.

In one segment, his biographer Angela Levin played some of the tapes from her interviews.

They were, she explained, the first time they had been heard on television.

In the tapes, Clifford was open about his infidelities.

He described himself as the “ringmaster” at sex parties and boasted that he never stayed faithful to his wife Liz for more than “two or three weeks”.

Clifford went to prison for eight years (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Max Clifford say in the documentary?

The jaw-dropping revelations kept on coming.

He said about the sex parties: “There could be four or five stars and five or six girls at it, doing all kinds of things in this room and that room.

“And I controlled it.

“I met a lot of girls who were very attractive and very randy.”

He also delighted in the way he seduced “other people’s wives and girlfriends”.

Elsewhere in the documentary, investigators and survivors documented the way he used hidden cameras to film or photograph couples having sex.

Clifford then revealed he used an alter-ego – Terry Denton – to meet and abuse young women.

I watched the Max Clifford documentary and feel angry at literally everything — Help. It's again. (@TheEmmelineMay) March 1, 2021

Such a vile, creepy, arrogant man. He thought he was untouchable #MaxClifford — Andy (@andyedmeads) March 1, 2021

This Max Clifford doc……..shocking — aaron yates (@acefaceaaron) March 1, 2021

#MaxClifford is the ultimate #vile human being. I am shocked at the revelations and can’t believe he got away with it for so many years. People like hime ruin peoples lives just like #Weinstein #Epstein and #Ghislaine — Alun Thomas (@alunT) March 1, 2021

#MaxClifford. Name a more repulsive sleazebag. I’ll wait. — Lee Graham (@leepg) March 1, 2021

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to register their shock and horror at the revelations.

One said: “Name a more repulsive sleazebag. I’ll wait.”

Another wrote: “#MaxClifford is the ultimate #vile human being.

“I am shocked at the revelations and can’t believe he got away with it for so many years.

“People like him ruin peoples lives just like #Weinstein #Epstein and #Ghislaine