Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman left GMB viewers up in arms today (January 6) after airing what some deemed controversial viewers on race and religion.

Maureen was invited on the show to discuss comments she had made earlier about Dame Helen Mirren playing Israeli PM Golda Meir in the upcoming film Golda.

Maureen argued that a Jewish actress should’ve been cast in the role over Helen, and she reiterated the comments on GMB today.

Actress Maureen Lipman raised eyebrows with her comments on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Maureen Lipman say on GMB?

Speaking to hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid, Maureen said: “Helen Mirren is a fine actress and will be brilliant in the film. I’ve nothing against Helen playing it.

“My query is, should the casting director have looked first at Bette Midler or Barbra Streisand?”

She added: “It’s a complicated argument and I will end up contradicting myself but say, for example, you wanted to cast a film about Indira Gandhi, would it be alright, would there be a fuss, to cast Salma Hayek, Mexican, probably Catholic?

“Once I played an Irish Catholic and someone wrote in a review: ‘Maureen Lipman playing an Irish Catholic is like Barbra Streisand playing Mother Theresa.'”

Ben interjected and told Maureen: “This isn’t a point of acting, you are all wonderfully talented actors, but the challenge for all of you with your art is to become the person, the character, regardless of your background.”

“Of course and that’s why I’d be arguing against myself,” she retorted.

“As globalisation gets bigger casting gets smaller and we’re getting more and more tribal. It’s crazy. It’s not what this should be but you’ve had a lot of things lately – Jake Gyleenhall has played a Persian when he’s American Swedish.

“My point here and I’m contradicting myself, if the religion fires the character then I really think you should look at that group, that gender.

“If a character is gay I think you should definitely see the gay actors first, the Jewish actors first and if it doesn’t work out fair enough, go ahead..

Hosts Ben and Susanna challenged Maureen on her views (Credit: ITV)

How did GMB viewers react to the comments?

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to share their views on the subject.

And many pointed to Maureen’s appearance as a Church of England vicar in The Vicar of Dibley and branded her a “hypocrite”.

“How hypocritical of Maureen Lipman – she once played Margaret Thatcher who was a Christian. So why does she resent a Christian actress playing a Jew? Bloody ridiculous,” said one.

Another added: “Didn’t Maureen Lipman once play a Reverend in Vicar of Dibley? Should that part not have gone to a Christian?”

“It’s called ACTING Maureen,” declared another.

Others said they thought it was a case of sour grapes as Maureen wasn’t picked for the role herself.

“She is clearly miffed about not being picked herself,” said one.

“She sounds like she’s upset that she never got the role herself – she needs to concentrate on Coronation Street,” declared another.

“Maureen Lipman being a hypocrite on #gmb,” said another.

“I can’t stand this #CoronationStreet woman. Who does she think she is? She isn’t even a brilliant actor! Attention seeking!” declared another.

“I’m sorry but Maureen moaning for the sakes of moaning!!” another concluded.

