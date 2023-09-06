Maura Higgins looking away at the NTAs
Dancing On Ice star Maura Higgins breaks silence on claims she had ‘hour-long row with Love Island star at NTAs’

'They were at it for ages'

By Fabio Magnocavallo

Star of Dancing On Ice Maura Higgins has addressed claims she had a row with fellow Love Island contestant Faye Winter.

The row was said to have taken place at last night’s NTAs (September 5). In a video obtained by The Sun, the pair were seen having a passionate discussion. Reports claimed they rowed.

However, it seems this wasn’t the case.

Faye Winter gazing in front
Reports claimed Maura argued with Faye for an hour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Don’t you point your finger at me!’

In the video, Maura was accused of saying: “Don’t you point your finger at me!” According to the newspaper, a friend got involved.

“Girls, girls. Why are you fighting? This has been going on for an hour now. Stop it, stop it,” the friend apparently said.

‘It was quite embarrassing’

“Maura looked furious with Faye – the pair were arguing quite loudly and in front of loads of people,” one person who was there reportedly said. They added: “It was quite embarrassing and they were at it for ages.”

Can’t have a passionate conversation without people videoing.

Meanwhile, another attendee apparently said: “Maura and Faye looked a bit worse for wear and were rowing for most of the evening. They seemed to be really [bleeped] off at each other.”

Maura speaks out

However, since making headlines, Maura has squashed any rumours that she may have been beefing with Faye.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Maura wrote: “Borrrrringgg!!! Can’t have a passionate conversation without people videoing and press trying to turn woman against one another.” She added: “ILY @faye__winter no drama here.”

Maura Higgins at the NTAs
Maura has shut down any row rumours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Faye responds

While tagging Faye to Maura’s Instagram Story, Faye reposted and added her own caption.”I mean she calls me a silly cow most days and she ain’t wrong,” she wrote, adding the laughing crying face emoji.

“I confirm no designer shoes were disrespected in the conversation,” Faye joked.

Entertainment Daily! reached out to representatives for further comment.

