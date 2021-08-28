Is Maura Higgins about to head onto I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Maura Higgins looks set for a stint on I’m A Celebrity 2021 if bookies are correct.

A sudden influx of bets on the former Love Island-er taking part has seen odds of her appearance slashed from 7/2 from 12/1.

Maura, who found fame on the 2019 series of the ITV2 favourite, has become a firm favourite face on the reality TV circuit.

In 2020, she took part in Dancing On Ice alongside pro skater Alexander Demetriou. They lasted six weeks before being eliminated.

Will Maura trade in city life for a Welsh castle? (Credit: Splash)

She’s now set to host in the Irish version of make-up competition Glow Up.

As well as this, she’s an ambassador for Ann Summers and a massive social media influencer.

So could she now trade in a comfy life for a cold and wet holiday in Wales?

BoyleSports certainly seems to think so.

The ultra glam Maura is always up for trying something new (Credit: SplashNews)

The betting company has also seen a spike in interest for The Saturdays’ Una Healy. Her odds are now at 3/1 in a massive jump up from 8/1.

BoyleSports is also hedging its bets that The Vivienne – season one winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – will sign up.

Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain stands at 8/4 and former One Show star Matt Baker is at 11/8.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has been given evens.

Odds are also slashed for Una Healy to take part (Credit: Splash)

Who is rumoured to join Maura Higgins on I’m A Celeb?

Currently, there are dozens of names ‘in line’ for I’m A Celebrity 2021.

This includes 2021 Love Island star Liberty Poole, following her success as a fan favourite during her time in the villa.

Makeover guru Gok Wan may also make an appearance if predictions are correct.

Denise Van Outen wants to do it – but not this year, and not while it’s set in Wales.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here returns later this year on ITV.

