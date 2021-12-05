Matty Lee joins Naughty Boy for Sunday (December 5) night’s I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial – and they immediately get a gunging.

However, the Olympic diver also proves his worth by quickly bringing success for the duo.

And, even though, Naughty Boy hasn’t always been the greatest team player when he’s linked up with other contestants on previous trials, the music producer seems very pleased to have Matty on his side.

Here comes the gunge! (Credit: ITV)

What happens with Matty and Naughty on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Matty Lee and Naughty Boy take on the Grot Machine in the the latest Gross Vegas trial.

They sit inside an oversized one armed bandit operated by a castle warden – with the spinning display determining their fate.

In a preview released by ITV, both Matty and Naughty Boy look spick and span and relatively relaxed ahead of the trial.

But after Dec calls for the trial to begin, the pair find out that slime will soon be falling on them from above.

Ant and Dec look on with glee (Credit: ITV)

Why is Matty Lee doing a trial? Is he successful?

Going by the preview, Matty is an immediate success at Gross Vegas.

Both he and Naughty Boy are covered in bright red gunge, much to Ant and Dec‘s amusement.

And Naughty Boy, unsurprisingly, kicks up a fuss and repeatedly cries out: “No!”

Matty Lee gets some props from Naughty Boy (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! YouTube)

But Matty keeps his composure, obeys Ant and Dec’s instructions and keeps looking up for a falling coin.

Indeed, he turns out to be a pair of safe hands, grabbing a coin out of the air.

“That’s how an Olympic gold medallist does it,” Naughty Boy wryly remarks, cracking up Ant and Dec.

That’s how an Olympic gold medallist does it.

But how will Matty Lee and Naughty Boy fare during the rest of the Grot Machine Bushtucker trial?

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight, Sunday December 5, on ITV at 9pm.

