Who is Matthew Wright married to? Why did Twitter hate his ponytail so much?

Matthew Wright never shies away from a heated debate – either on Twitter or when he appears on This Morning.

In fact, the star likes to argue so much that he even hosted his own debate show The Wright Stuff until 2018.

So who is controversial TV star Matthew Wright?

Here’s what we know.

Matthew Wright on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who is Matthew Wright?

Matthew Wright is a British TV presenter who makes a regular appearance on ITV daytime show This Morning.

He worked as a journalist for The Sun and a gossip columnist for the Daily Mirror before launching his television career.

Matthew then went on to host his own Channel 5 debate show called The Wright Stuff in 2000.

It ran for 18 years, with Wright announcing he was stepping down as host on May 1 2018.

A month later he filmed his last show, with various guest presenters willing in until the end of the run in August.

At the time, he said: “After almost 18 glorious years on Channel 5 and with the show flying high in the ratings, I feel it’s time to depart and try my hand at something new.”

Wright has since stated that his decision to leave was based on a desire to have a better work/life balance and admitted the job put a strain on his marriage.

On 3 September 2018, Jeremy Vine became the host of the current daily current affairs show Jeremy Vine on Channel 5.

Elsewhere, Matthew has hosted many series over the years, including BBC’s Inside Out and The Big Benefits Row.

Matthew also presented a show on TalkRADIO weekly in 2018.

Matthew is married to his second wife Amelia Gatte (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Matthew Wright married to?

Matthew Wright was previously married to a PR executive.

However, little is known about his first marriage other than it ended in a bitter legal battle, which left him not wanting to marry again.

He also dated magazine columnist Caroline Monk.

Matthew is now married to his second wife Amelia Gatte.

The pair married in 2010, after meeting at a garden party hosted by Miriam Stoppard in 2007.

At the time, Amelia was a Sony music executive.

They married in the Caribbean and he has admitted the reason they decided to tie the knot.

Matthew said the nuptials came after Amelia almost died after suffering an ectopic pregnancy.

Matthew Wright grew a ponytail and Twitter wasn’t impressed! (Credit: ITV)

Why does Matthew Wright have a ponytail?

Matthew grew a ponytail over lockdown and styled it into a plait for his appearance on This Morning.

However, it caused quite the stir with fans on Twitter who claimed that it looked like a “rat’s tail”.

One viewer tweeted: “Someone tell Matthew Wright he has a rat’s tail on his neck.”

Host Phillip Schofield later revealed that the show had ran a pole and a hefty 91% claimed that he should chop his ponytail off.

Matthew then agreed that he’d chop it off for a good cause.

Matthew was a contestant on ITV show I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splash News)

Was Matthew Wright in the jungle?

Matthew Wright tackled the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2013 and he turned out to be one of the highlights of the show.

The star stirred up a lot of drama in camp as he irritated his campmates and had a row with Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro.

He also turned heads when he recreated Myleene Klass’ iconic shower scene in a white bikini!

Unfortunately, Matthew was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the reality TV series.

How much is Matthew Wright worth?

According to reports, he has bagged quite the sum of money since his television career sky rocketed.

Reportedly, he has a whopping net worth of £5 million as of last year.

Matthew admitted he struggled with fertility with his wife Amelia before they welcomed daughter Cassady (Credit: Splash News)

Matthew Wright welcomes miracle baby

TV presenter Matthew welcomed baby Cassady with wife Amelia in 2019.

However, his daughter was actually born following an eight-year fertility struggle.

The television star previously talked to Lorraine with his wife Amelia about their gruelling struggles with IVF.

He said: “Some of you will know, that we’ve been trying through IVF after she after she had an ectopic and it tore her up inside. It was very awful.

“We’ve been trying on IVF for eight years, and she gets pregnant each time, but then miscarries at 11 to 12 weeks.”

At the time, new mum Amelia admitted: “To finally have her and hold her in my arms after all that time trying, it’s like a dream. I’m so happy.”

