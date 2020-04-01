‘Angry’ Matthew Wright slams Brits still not self-isolating amid coronavirus pandemic

Matthew Wright has voiced his anger on This Morning over Brits who are still not self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The presenter appeared on Wednesday's show (April 1) and discussed the issue with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson enforcing a three-week lockdown in the UK, people are still meeting up with friends and neighbours and having gatherings.

Matthew Wright slammed Brits for not self-isolating (Credit: ITV)

What did Matthew say on This Morning?

Matthew said: "I think it's an ongoing problem with mixed messages coming from our leaders.

It's getting to the point where I'm getting very angry about people who aren't self-isolating.

"The reality is, these are extraordinary conditions and we have to stay at home.

"I haven't been out of this house at all now for three days. We're going to walk the dog later, we have a neighbour who walks the dog.

"It's getting to the point where I'm getting very angry about people who aren't self-isolating."

'These are extraordinary conditions, and we HAVE to stay at home', says @Matthew_Wright.



So are we all taking lockdown seriously enough? Vote in our poll 📲 https://t.co/vJpgpJ9E0w pic.twitter.com/rgDrlOB4gv — This Morning (@thismorning) April 1, 2020

Earlier in the show, Phil vented over NHS staff not being given enough personal protective equipment (PPE).

15,000 medics have written to the Prime Minister demanding "proper protective equipment".

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries recently admitted there had been issues with the deliver of PPE.

What did Phil say?

Phil said on today's show: "What the hell is that all about?"

Phil vented over NHS staff not being given enough personal protective equipment (Credit: ITV)

Guest Dr Phillipa Kaye said: "It's sad and actually really disturbing because we are asking our health care professionals of all times to put themselves out there on the frontline at risk.

"Risking themselves, risking their families. It's outrageous quite frankly."

Phil cut in: "I don't understand, I don't understand why it hasn't got there. If it's a distribution issue then where's the army?

"People would volunteer. If they need volunteers to drive this stuff somewhere then why isn't there a call out for them.

"We are all in this together, everybody is trying their best and sometimes you make a mistake and there's nothing wrong with saying, 'I made a mistake.'

Dr Phillipa said it's "outrageous" that doctors and nurses aren't being given enough PPE (Credit: ITV)

"But when it comes to something like this you don't want to point the finger but just doesn't seem good enough."

