Matthew Wright appeared to divide This Morning viewers today (November 18), as he made a series of comments about the royal family.

The 56-year-old presenter appeared at the beginning of the show alongside hosts Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson.

However, Matthew caused a stir as the group discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This Morning viewers were divided over Matthew Wright’s comments (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Matthew Wright discusses the royal family

The group were also joined by royal expert Camilla Tominey.

Josie began the segment by asking for their opinion on Meghan’s new interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

They later went on to discuss how the royal family are spending Christmas.

However, the segment soon took a turn.

Matthew went on to question what the royals do for the country.

He then stated that “it’s a myth that the royal family bring in money”.

Matthew took aim at the royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla explained that the royals take part in various work for charity.

Matthew interrupted: “But where does the money come from? It comes from us. We pay for their houses.”

The star appeared frustrated as he continued to rant during the segment.

He later added: “America does very well with tourism, they don’t have a royal family. The idea that the royal family brings things in, I think is a myth.

“And if we look at how the royal family and how they carry on some of the other allegations that sit against other members of the royal family.

“I am sitting there and thinking, ‘Why are we doing this? What kind of example? Why do we buy into this nonsense?”

Yes Matthew 👏🏻 get rid of the royals – time to move on #ThisMorning — MadamFitz (@FitzMadam) November 18, 2021

Well said @Matthew_Wright! What exactly do the royal family do? #ThisMorning — Sara 💙 (@Mabel_Mouse_) November 18, 2021

#ThisMorning so all the people outside bucking Palace are invisible Matthew — Luke (@ltm8798) November 18, 2021

How did viewers respond?

Viewers at home appeared divided over his rant.

Some agreed with Matthew, with one saying: “Yes Matthew get rid of the royals – time to move on #ThisMorning.”

A second added: “Yes @Matthew_Wright – go go go! #ThisMorning.”

A third shared: “Well said @Matthew_Wright! What exactly do the royal family do? #ThisMorning.”

Well said Matthew Wright!

Meanwhile, others shared a different view.

One tweeted: “#ThisMorning so all the people outside Buckingham Palace are invisible Matthew.”

Another posted: “Wasn’t Matthew [bleep] licking the royal family a few days ago? #ThisMorning.”

A third stated: “Bore off Matthew #ThisMorning.”

