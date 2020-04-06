Matthew Wright under fire as he defends sunbathers amid coronavirus lockdown

Matthew Wright has angered This Morning viewers after saying he feels sorry for people without gardens amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The presenter appeared on Monday's show (April 6) to discuss the latest stories on the virus.

Matthew admitted he feels for people who live in flats without a garden as Brits are urged to stay at home and avoid public places despite the warm weather.

Matthew Wright said he feels sorry for people without gardens (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Doctor warns UK deaths will keep rising as coronavirus ‘peak’ will hit within next 10 to 14 days

What did Matthew say?

He said: "I know it's wrong to go in the parks and sunbathe.

The idea of being locked in when the weather gets better seems a tad unfair.

"But when people in big houses can have the luxury of self-isolating in their gardens, a little bit of my heart breaks for those who don't have gardens.

"The idea of being locked in when the weather gets better seems a tad unfair.

"There has to be a way of making this work for people."

This Morning viewers didn't agree with Matthew (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan joined the conversation and pointed out we have to do this to support the NHS staff.

What did Coleen say?

She said: "I agree with Matthew in the respect of I do feel sorry for people in those situations.

"But in this particular environment we are in, it's about saving everybody's lives.

"It's also about protecting our NHS staff who are on the frontline who are doing an amazing job and putting their lives at risk to help us.

"It's a really sad situation for people who live in high-rise blocks or with no gardens but I want them to stay safe."

Read more: This Morning viewer breaks down over not being able to see NHS nurse mum amid coronavirus crisis

Viewers weren't impressed with Matthew's comments.

One person said on Twitter: "@Matthew_Wright On @thismorning you say it's unfair that people can't go into parks if they haven't got a big garden.

"Are you for real. I don't care if your heart breaks a little bit. Don't encourage people to think it's OK...

"What a stupid thing to say on National TV!"

@Matthew_Wright On @thismorning you say it's unfair that people can't go into parks if they haven't got a big garden. Are you for real. I dont care if you heart breaks a little bit. Don't encourage people to think it's ok... What a stupid thing to say on National TV! — Paul (@Binghater) April 6, 2020

Another said: "Your comments on This Morning about your friends stuck in a flat and should be allowed out to parks was totally insensitive.

"My poor dad is stuck in a bedroom in a care home alone.

"And can't even stand at a front door or open a window to get fresh air!! Get Real!!!"

@Mathew_wright Your comments on this morning about your friends stuck in a flat and should be allowed out to parks was totally insensitive. My poor dad is stuck in a bedroom in a care home alone and cant even stand at a front door or open a window to get fresh air!! Get Real!!! — Angela McGinley (@angelamcginley) April 6, 2020

A third added: "It's a little bit unfair for those with no gardens to not be able to go to in the park @Matthew_Wright.

"However, it's also a little bit unfair to see all those thousands dying because those who want to go to the park ignore the rules."

It's a little bit unfair for those with no gardens to not be able to go to in the park @Matthew_Wright however it's also a little bit unfair to see all those thousands dying because those who want to go to the park ignore the rules...#thismorning — Big Ang (@AngieMitchell07) April 6, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.