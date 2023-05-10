Matt Willis makes shock confession about his wedding to Emma following addiction struggle

Matt Willis has reportedly revealed a secret struggle he endured during his wedding to wife Emma Willis.

Busted star Matt, 39, and TV presenter Emma, 47, wed in July 2008 after dating for three years. They tied the knot at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire with Jason Donovan, Holly Willoughby and Kara Tointon among the celebrity wedding guests.

However, amid Matt and Emma’s happiness at getting hitched, the groom admits his experience may not be considered the “dream” occasion most may expect. Former I’m A Celebrity winner Matt has also previously opened up about how The Voice UK host Emma was “devastated” after her wedding day.

Matt Willis said he was ‘gripping his chair for dear life’ on his wedding day with Emma Willis (Credit: BBC Trailers YouTube)

Matt Willis on wedding to Emma Willis

According to OK! magazine Matt – whose documentary Fighting Addiction airs next week – may have been overwhelmed on his wedding day. And that’s because while guests were toasting his and Emma’s future, Matt had recently at the time been addressing his issues and focusing on recovery.

Matt is quoted as saying: “It was a really big thing for me. Our wedding was three days out of rehab. I was gripping my chair for dear life. I didn’t really have the time that people probably dream of on their wedding day so we got to renew our vows after 10 years.”

The outlet also notes how Matt had – before going to rehab – organised shots of sambuca for guests as a wedding favour. However, by the time of the wedding and the drinks were dished out, he’d forgotten he’d done so.

Matt Willis and Emma Willis renewed their vows to one another in 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I didn’t want to not be there’

Matt and Emma, who share three children together, decided to renew their vows a decade after they married. In the run up to the reprise of their happy day, he admitted Emma had been “really upset” after their nuptials were over the first time round.

And so the couple returned to the venue after ten years to do it all again. But this time, pal Stephen Mulhern married Matt and Emma.

Emma Willis wipes away a tear (Credit: BBC Trailers YouTube)

“It was just an incredible time. I really absorbed every second of it,” Matt reportedly told OK!, adding: “It was meaningful for me. It’s fun renewing your vows with your friends and loved ones around you. But for me, everything about it was different. I was different. I looked different – I didn’t want to not be there.”

Read more: Matt Willis details full horror of secret relapse just five years ago

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction is on BBC One on Wednesday 17 May at 9pm.

