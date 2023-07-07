Matt Willis admits wife Emma still finds aspects of his behaviour ’triggering’ following relapse

Matt Willis has revealed his wife Emma still finds aspects of his behaviour “triggering” following his relapse and drug addiction.

The Busted star recently opened up about his booze and drug addiction in a brave documentary. The one-off special, called Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, was released earlier this year. In it, Matt revealed he had relapsed five years ago.

And now Matt has spoken out in another candid chat – opening up about his and Emma’s journey.

Matt and Emma appeared on his candid doc recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt Willis opens up on Emma relationship

Appearing on Loose Women on Friday (July 7) Matt reflected on the impact of the documentary. He told the panelists: “I’ve learned the most in recovery from talking to other people who have gone through it and kind of learning their stories.”

Matt was then asked if wife Emma found any comfort when she went to his meetings and shared their experiences. He replied: “We’ve done kind of couples counselling and things. And it’s good to be much more open and honest about the things I do which I don’t realise which still trigger her from those days.” He added: “Well, I’m not drinking and using drugs any more. It’s all behaviour with me.”

Matt also said Emma “was always scared” to bring certain things up with him. This was because she feared Matt would “spiral”. He went on: “It actually does the opposite because l’m at a point now where I’m just like: ‘Let’s put it on the table’.”

Matt appeared on Loose Women on Friday (Credit: ITV)

‘Everyone will be keeping an eye on Matt’

And with Busted about to head out on a nationwide tour, Jane Moore asked him if he was worried about it being a “trigger”.

“It’s been troublesome for me in the past,” Matt said. He added: “But I’m really strong in what I want and what I don’t want, and what I’m willing to do and what I’m not willing to do.”

“It’s different this time because you’ve laid it all on the table,” Katie Piper chimed in to say.

“There’s no hiding yeah,” Matt agreed. He then said: “And the band want me to be well, and they want me to be happy.”

Jane then quipped: “Well they’ll be keeping an eye on you.” Laughing, Matt replied: “I think everyone will be keeping an eye on me.”

Read more: Emma Willis on ‘fears’ for eldest daughter Isabelle: ‘It makes me think of how my poor mum must’ve felt’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.