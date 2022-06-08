Matt Hancock appeared to swerve a question about his wife during an appearance on Loose Women today (June 8).

The ladies welcomed the disgraced politician to the show to discuss his work to end the stigma of dyslexia.

Matt said that he was diagnosed while at university and he said he kept it quiet for 20 years after that because he felt some kind of “shame”.

Disgraced Matt Hancock was on Loose Women today and his relationship status was mentioned (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock swerves question about wife on Loose Women

Speaking to the Loose Women panel, Hancock spoke about how it affected him at work, before Judi Love turned the conversation to his private life.

And it was then he appeared to dodge the question about his wife Martha.

Read more: Loose Women stars send support to Brenda Edwards after devastating Jamal development

Of course, their marriage disintegrated when Matt was caught on CCTV in lockdown snogging his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Matt left the family home and his three children and is thought to be living with Gina.

Judi asked: “Although we’re talking about working and your work colleagues and the stigma, I think about relationships as well.

“The worry of talking about it to your partners and children. Did you, you know, ever think about how you’d approach that conversation with your partner or your children about being dyslexic?” she asked.

Matt Hancock and his wife split after his affair was caught on CCTV (Credit: ITV)

‘It wasn’t a problem’

Matt neglected to mention his wife in his answer, focusing instead on his three children.

“At home it wasn’t a problem because we were all dyslexic, my three children are dyslexic.

Matt Hancock is on #LooseWomen talking about his dyslexia, including the bit where he mixed up the word wife with mistress.

“But they got early diagnosis because we made sure that they did and they got the support they needed when they were at primary school,” he said.

He added: “So that’s why I’m on a mission to get every child screened.”

‘He’s taken!’

Later in the show the conversation turned to his private life once more.

It came as anchor Charlene White was trailing a segment about the idea of Love Island for the over fifties.

She asked Matt if he thought such a show would be a good idea.

“Yeah, I think so!” he said laughing. “Go for your life!” he declared.

Charlene then urged: “Sign up Matt,” before correcting herself with: “Oh no, he’s already taken!”

Matt Hancock looked ‘scared witless’ on Loose Women

Viewers took to Twitter after Hancock’s appearance, with some wondering why ITV had given him airtime.

“Why on earth have you got this awful man on here?” asked one.

“Matt Hancock is so cringe,” said another.

Read more: Roman Kemp to ‘retire young’ after receiving devastating diagnosis

“Matt Hancock looks very uncomfortable,” said a third.

“How nervous does Matt look,” another commented.

“Matt Hancock looks scared witless,” said another.

Others poked fun at his relationship status.

“Matt Hancock is on #LooseWomen talking about his dyslexia, including the bit where he mixed up the word wife with mistress,” said one.

What did you think of his appearance on the show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.