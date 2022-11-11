Matt Hancock faced another trial on I’m A Celebrity last night and viewers had the same complaint on Twitter.

Yesterday (November 10) evening’s episode of the reality show featured the MP in his first trial voted for by viewers.

The former Health Secretary has been tipped to be put up for the wacky challenges regularly while in the jungle.

And even though the politician bagged all 11 stars during the Tentacles of Terror, show fans reckon it could be time to move on.

Matt Hancock and the ‘octopus’ structure were lowered into water (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

I’m A Celeb viewers complain about Matt Hancock

The ex Cabinet minister encountered eels and snakes in the second challenge of his IAC tenure.

He was also needled by Boy George ahead of his task, with the singer telling him: “You have to come back with every star.”

The trial saw Mr Hancock positioned inside an octopus-shaped structure that was lowered into a tank of water. This meant he had to swim among the eels and snakes to pick up stars.

Furthermore, his access to air on the surface was constricted as the ‘octopus’ sank, leaving him spluttering.

Nonetheless, Mr Hancock managed to retrieve all the stars.

And he later reflected to Ant and Dec: “I can’t believe it. I was so nervous. My heart was racing.

“I’m really proud of myself for having pulled that off.”

However, many fans watching at home do not share the Conservative MP’s sense of achievement.

And several insisted on Twitter it is time to bring an end to the spectacle of his involvement in the show.

Ant and Dec observed how the Trial progressed (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

‘Stop giving him air time!’

Frustrated social media users suggested other viewers should stop voting for Mr Hancock for trials, as him being the focus of trials means the programme is focused on him.

“Right, Matt Hancock has done his trial (well, unfortunately) so stop giving him air time now! #ImACeleb,” one Twitter user reasoned.

Another suggested Mr Hancock was being portrayed in a strong manner – possibly the opposite of what many of those voting for him intend.

They wrote: “#ImACeleb when the Matt haters realise that they won’t break him and each trial will make him look invincible they’ll stop voting for him.”

Matt Hancock struggles for breath (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

‘Boring and predictable’

Someone else pleaded the same. However, they also noted unless Mr Hancock is ignored for trials, it will also affect the quality of the series.

They claimed: “#ImACeleb So everyone’s made their protest vote for Matt Hancock, he knows it and is succeeding. Please start voting for others otherwise it will get boring and predictable.”

Stop voting for Matt Hancock and pretend he doesn’t exist.

This was also echoed in another tweet that read: “To be honest I think people should stop voting for Matt Hancock and pretend he doesn’t exist.

“He doesn’t deserve air time and other people should be doing the trials. #ImACeleb.”

And yet another onlooker also pondered how ‘punishing’ the MP with primetime TV exposure to an audience of millions may not be effective for those who wish to do so.

Matt Hancock laughs after his successful Trial (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

“The thing I’m finding funniest but not in a haha way is that people hate that Matt Hancock has gone in there and don’t wanna keep seeing him yet keep voting for him in the trials,” they tweeted.

The viewer continued: “If you don’t wanna keep seeing his face, stop voting for him and he’ll stop getting the limelight #ImACeleb.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Friday November 11, on ITV at 9pm.

