Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers vow to ‘switch off’ as Matt Hancock’s eye-watering fee ‘revealed’

Fans of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins have vowed to switch the show off after finding out the fee Matt Hancock is reportedly taking home for taking part.

During the pandemic, Matt was the UK’s Health Minister. He found himself in hot water when he breached COVID-19 social distancing restrictions with his aide Gina Coladangelo. Following a huge backlash, he appeared on I’m a Celebrity… last year. And, perhaps surprisingly, finished in third place.

Prior to appearing in the jungle, Matt filmed Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The show returns on in a couple of weeks (September 26).

The fifth series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win’s starts on September 26 (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Hancock’s fee ‘revealed’

Ahead of the new series, Matt spoke about his experience on the show. At the time of filming, the politician said he was doing a lot of self-reflection.

“Being on SAS was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “It’s one of the toughest physical and mental things I’ve ever done. It really opens your eyes and makes you look into yourself.”

He continued: “After coming through the most challenging period as Health Secretary during the pandemic, I wanted to push my limits. It’s safe to say the course tested my resilience!”

To appear on the show, Matt was reportedly paid £45,000, according to The Independent. His fee for I’m A Celeb, which was taped afterwards, was said to be around an astonishing £400,000.

ED! has reached out to a representative at Channel 4 for comment.

Matt Hancock filmed Who Dares Wins before I’m A Celebrity (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers fume over Matt’s fee

Fans of the show are unimpressed with reports of Matt’s fee as well as his second reality show television appearance within a year. They’re so unimpressed, in fact, many have taken to social media to express their anger.

“Just seen in media… will not watch. How dare he! My blood boils, he should be in jail,” one user wrote. “This man is despicable. I really would hope people would switch off in protest,” another person shared.

“Don’t watch it and please don’t tweet about it, it just gives him more publicity. Ignore him,” a third person shared. “Matt Hancock is being given even more money to stay on TV. Kind of ruined it already,” a fourth wrote.

