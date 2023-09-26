Controversial I’m A Celeb fee; hefty Celebrity: SAS pay packet; £10k TV interview – Matt Hancock’s stomach-turning net worth

Politician turned celebrity Matt Hancock is one of the most controversial figures working in television today – but what is his net worth?

The former health minister shocked the nation when he neglected his parliamentary duties to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get me out of Here in 2022.

Matt resigned as Health Secretary in 2021, after CCTV footage emerged depicting him breaking his own COVID rules – during an adulterous fling with his former aide and current girlfriend Gina Coladangelo.

Since his time in the jungle, Matt has racked up the TV appearances, including Celebrity SAS, returning to Channel 4 tonight (September 26).

But how much did telly bosses pay the millionaire politician for his TV work? And what is he worth?

Matt Hancock appeared on I’m a Celeb last year (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity… Get me onto TV

Matt Hancock shocked the country after appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity. In an even more unlikely turn of events, he made it to the final, ultimately finishing in third place.

As previously reported, ITV reportedly paid Matt £320k for his participation in the show, in spite of him claiming that it had never been about the money.

I didn’t primarily do it for the money, I primarily did it to try to show who I am. I think £10,000 is actually a decent sum

It was reported that he would be donating a portion of the proceedings to charity. This he did, donating £10,000 (around 3% of his total fee) to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia association.

“I didn’t primarily do it for the money, I primarily did it to try to show who I am. I think £10,000 is actually a decent sum,” he said.

Matt returns to our screens in tonight’s Celebrity SAS (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Celebrity SAS: Matt Dares Win

Filmed prior to his I’m A Celebrity stint, Matt appears on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win. The punishing reality TV show returns tonight (Tuesday, September 26) on Channel 4.

Reports claim that Channel 4 paid Matt £45,000 for his participation. He claimed that the show helped him to leave behind “some of the shackles of political life through the course”.

Matt said going on the show was “just being me”. He reckons he “went in as a politician and I came out as a human being”.

Some viewers have vowed to boycott the show over Matt’s alleged earnings.

Matt’s appearance on GMB continued to provoke (Channel 4/YouTube)

His Good Morning Britain interview

Matt continued to court controversy in February after being interviewed by Good Morning Britain. Hosts Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley all grilled Matt about the government’s handling of the pandemic, and his decision to go on I’m A Celebrity.

He was reportedly paid £10,000 for this interview. Afterwards, GMB received 103 complaints from Ofcom – all related to Matt Hancock.

How much is Matt Hancock worth?

According to The Sun, Matt is estimated to have accumulated a wealth of £5 million as of 2022.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares wins returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 26 at 9.30pm.

