It’s been a wild week for pop culture with Matt Hancock being caught having an affair and Love Island starting again.

Scandals always bring out the funny side of social media, and Hancock’s shag-anigans have been no exception.

Ever since the CCTV footage of Hancock with his married aide Gina Coladangelo made its way online, it’s been hard to unsee.

As a result, Matt has now resigned from his post. However, that hasn’t stopped social media from ripping him a new one.

And now the Love Island memes featuring Matt Hancock are coming thick and fast.

Basically, it’s the crossover event absolutely no one asked for but everyone needs.

Matt Hancock cracking on 🤝 Love island cliffhanger credits pic.twitter.com/kVX8PCu1DE — Joe (@Joe_McDonald_) June 25, 2021

Get that pasty dad bod to Mallorca pronto!

Bit suspicious Matt Hancock has resigned just in time for the new Love Island 🤔 — example (@example) June 27, 2021

someone had edited Matt Hancock into the villa already 😂😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/12PleVmEpL — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) June 28, 2021

Sharon’s 100% his type on paper.

sharon: i work for the government matt hancock watching at home: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0pKaHc0Oat — eleanor x (@eleanorsbennett) June 28, 2021

matt hancock running to the villa when he hears chloe likes married men #loveisland pic.twitter.com/tqgfVIuU8U — kai (@kaipickardd) June 29, 2021

when Matt Hancock turns up in the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tgQMd6nrC2 — mak🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. Shang Chi best marvel movie yuh (@lokisdoll) June 29, 2021

Matt Hancock when he realises there is a recoupling about to happen #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6pRP3Acwqe — Aaron Bumby (@Aaron_Bumby) June 29, 2021

Matt Hancock sneaking in as the next bombshell #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YcDpSXgjTV — Basicallyhumour (@basicallyhumour) June 29, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Matt Hancock is sat by the fire pit waiting for all the girls #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/0Uq7UFENVD — baileyjamesshort (@baileyjameshort) June 28, 2021

matt hancock sleeping the night before Casa Amor getting ready to step on some toes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qyAsVOaeQp — Lou 𓆏 (@Lucie_Grayy) June 28, 2021

Matt Hancock sneaking in after hearing that sharon works for the gov #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FPvvfypnHS — bathwaterispeoplejuice (@httpbwipj) June 29, 2021

The fallout has been swift for Hancock. As a result, his personal and professional life have taken a major turn.

The former Health Secretary is believed to have left his wife of 15 years, Martha Hancock.

The couple shares three children and have two homes together.

His Gina, is married to Oliver Bonas founder Oliver Tress.

Like Hancock and Martha, they also share three children.

Hancock resigned 36 hours after the scandal broke.

Matt has resigned from his position. However, social media isn’t over it quite yet! (Credit: Tayfun Salci/Cover Images)

In his resignation speech, which he shared on Twitter, he apologised to the public for breaking the social distancing rules he had previously urged the nation to abide by.

He said: “I have been to see the prime minister to resign as secretary of state for health and social care.

“I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I have got to resign.”

Despite his decision to quit, the jokes and memes keep pouring in on social media.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he considers “the matter closed”.

