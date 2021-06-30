matt hancock funny love island mees
Matt Hancock memes: The Love Island crossovers have begun and they are all hilarious

Rinsed all week!

By Joshua Haigh

It’s been a wild week for pop culture with Matt Hancock being caught having an affair and Love Island starting again.

Scandals always bring out the funny side of social media, and Hancock’s shag-anigans have been no exception.

Ever since the CCTV footage of Hancock with his married aide Gina Coladangelo made its way online, it’s been hard to unsee.

As a result, Matt has now resigned from his post. However, that hasn’t stopped social media from ripping him a new one.

And now the Love Island memes featuring Matt Hancock are coming thick and fast.

Basically, it’s the crossover event absolutely no one asked for but everyone needs.

Matt Hancock latest
ITV2 viewers think Matt’s making his way into the villa (Credit: SplashNews)

Matt Hancock: Funny Love Island memes

Get that pasty dad bod to Mallorca pronto!

Sharon’s 100% his type on paper.

The fallout has been swift for Hancock. As a result, his personal and professional life have taken a major turn.

The former Health Secretary is believed to have left his wife of 15 years, Martha Hancock.

The couple shares three children and have two homes together.

His Gina, is married to Oliver Bonas founder Oliver Tress.

Like Hancock and Martha, they also share three children.

Hancock resigned 36 hours after the scandal broke.

matt hancock wife
Matt has resigned from his position. However, social media isn’t over it quite yet! (Credit: Tayfun Salci/Cover Images)

In his resignation speech, which he shared on Twitter, he apologised to the public for breaking the social distancing rules he had previously urged the nation to abide by.

He said: “I have been to see the prime minister to resign as secretary of state for health and social care.

“I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I have got to resign.”

Despite his decision to quit, the jokes and memes keep pouring in on social media.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he considers “the matter closed”.

