Matt Hancock could be crowned King of the Jungle as he’s a “likeable guy”, a former I’m A Celebrity contestant has said.

Stanley Johnson, who appeared on the show in 2017, made his suggestions on This Morning on Friday (November 11).

Former politician Stanley, 82, insisted Matt has “proved himself” thanks to his recent Bushtucker trials.

Toff and Stanley shared their thoughts on Matt Hancock on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Could Matt Hancock win the jungle?

Appearing on This Morning, Stanley insisted to hosts Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and fellow guest Georgia “Toff” Toffolo: “The guy is a very likeable guy.”

He added: “I absolutely think he could win it.”

Toff agreed, saying: “He’s doing [the trials] well, what we’re saying isn’t an uncommon thought.”

Speaking about Matt’s recent trial, which seen him bag 11 out of 11 stars for camp, Stanley said: “He did prove himself, if redemption comes through suffering he’s on his way.”

Will Matt Hancock end up winning I’m A Celebrity? Stanley thinks he could! (Credit: ITV)

“Yes, he probably made a mistake in going in but he’s going to earn his spurs on this one [the bushtucker trial].”

It comes after bookies slashed odds on Matt winning the show.

He’s doing well, what we’re saying isn’t an uncommon thought.

According to Betfair, odds on Matt winning I’m A Celebrity have been slashed from 33/1 to 16/1.

Jill Scott is currently the favourite to win with odds placed at 7/4.

Matt has received a mixed reaction from viewers since his arrival in camp on Wednesday.

I’m A Celebrity viewers have begged people to stop voting for Matt Hancock for the trials (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb trials

After his debut, some viewers begged people to give Matt a chance in the jungle.

Others, however, have slammed his appearance and insisted that he shouldn’t be on the show.

Meanwhile, some people have begged viewers to stop voting for Matt to do the trials as some of the other stars may want the opportunity to take on the jungle critters.

One person said on Twitter last night: “Right, Matt Hancock has done his trial (well, unfortunately) so stop giving him air time now! #ImACeleb.”

Another wrote: “Stop voting Matt Hancock to do #ImACeleb trials. It’s only massively massaging his EGO.

“Have you forgotten what this Government did to us in lockdown?”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

“Stop voting for Matt Hancock and giving him airtime,” one tweeted. “It feels like it is Matt show. What about lovely Mike Tindall? We hardly see him.”

However, one said: “I love the UK public for voting for Matt Hancock for the Bushtucker trials (especially the eating one). Revenge is sweet.”

Tonight will see Matt and Boy George face La Cucaracha Cafe, an eating trial. A teaser shows Boy George gagging as he struggles to eat fermented plums.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.