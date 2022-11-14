Matt Hancock may have a “secret agenda” in the jungle one of his I’m A Celebrity campmates might think, an expert has said.

The MP has become one of the show’s most controversial contestants since his arrival last week.

Despite there being uproar about his appearance on the show, many viewers have admitted warming to Matt since watching him in the jungle.

Has Matt Hancock got a ‘secret agenda’ in the jungle? (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock in the jungle

However, according to a body language expert, it seems one of his campmates doesn’t quite feel the same.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren Stanton said that Chris Moyles has “no love” for Matt.

He said: “There have been some interesting alliances forming and changes in dynamics of power in the jungle in recent days.

“The decision to introduce a camp leader received a mixed reaction, especially when it was announced that the nominees were Matt and Mike [Tindall].

Matt has certainly proven to be a controversial campmate (Credit: ITV)

“I think Mike has a great deal of respect from everyone in the group – not because he’s connected to the royal family, but the fact that he’s just generally a nice guy with a big heart.”

Darren continued: “He has proved to be a team player, who loves to give the rest of the group hugs and is a big teddy bear, as Charlene [White] pointed out.

“It’s clear from the groups’ reaction that Mike would have been the preferred camp leader.

“When it was announced that Matt was leader everyone looked astonished and surprised.

Chris Moyles has “no love” for Matt Hancock, an expert claims (Credit: ITV)

“However, we also had some interesting gestures of non-verbal communication from Boy George, Sue [Cleaver], Chris and Charlene.”

Darren went on to say: “We saw Boy George flash disgust while Charlene appeared to show contempt as well, displaying a one-sided smile.

“Chris can be persuasive and is planting seeds for a potential rebellion, which places him as a very machiavellian character.

“It’s clear he has no love for Matt, who appears to be playing some kind of secret agenda in his mind.

Chris Moyles on I’m A Celeb

“Chris comes over as very affable and easy-going, but psychologically I think he can be quite scheming.”

Tonight (November 14), Matt will face yet another Bushtucker trial after the public voted for him again.

However many viewers have fumed.

They begged the show to introduce a rule to stop the same campmates always doing the trials.

One person said on Twitter: “There needs to be a rule where once you’ve done a trial you can’t be voted for the next until someone else has had a go.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

