Matt Hancock in the jungle, and hugging Babatunde Aleshe
TV

Matt Hancock accused of ‘breaking jungle rules’ on I’m A Celeb over Gina request

It was discussed on GMB today...

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Matt Hancock left I’m A Celebrity viewers fuming as he was accused of “breaking rules” in the jungle last night (Wednesday, November 23).

The Tory MP was heard making a request regarding his girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo, last night – and viewers weren’t happy.

Matt Hancock in the jungle on I'm A Celebrity
Matt was accused of breaking the rules in the jungle last night (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock breaks rules in the jungle?

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw yet another celebrity leave the jungle.

Babatunde Aleshe became the latest star to leave the show after failing to be saved by the British public.

As Babatunde said his goodbyes to his campmates, Matt was seen reportedly breaking camp rules.

The 44-year-old former Health Secretary allegedly tried to pass on a message to his girlfriend, who is waiting for him outside of camp.

Giving Babatunde a hug, microphones picked him up saying: “Oh you are so wonderful.

“Will you say that to Gina?”

Babatunde, however, seemed to brush Matt’s comment off, before continuing to say goodbye to his campmates.

It remains to be seen whether Matt’s message was passed on to his girlfriend on the outside world.

Matt Hancock hugging Babatunde Aleshe in the jungle
Has Matt broken the rules? (Credit: ITV)

Has Matt broken the rules on I’m A Celeb 2022?

Matt’s little request to Babatunde was discussed during today’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

As he spoke about Babatunde’s exit, entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold bought up Matt’s sneaky message.

“But it wasn’t just his goodbye that got viewers talking,” he said.

“Shortly before he left the camp, eagle-eyed viewers noticed Matt Hancock making a potentially rule-breaking request during a goodbye hug,” he continued.

A clip of Matt passing on his rule-breaking message to Babatunde was then played.

“Sending a message to the outside world,” Richard said after it had finished.

“Is that not allowed?” Susanna Reid asked. “No. You’re not allowed to send a message to the outside world,” Richard said. “Subliminal messages are different.”

“I’d be sending a flare up by this point – it’s been long enough!” he joked.

As he ended the segment, Richard took one more pop at Matt.

“There we have it, Matt Hancock breaking rules,” he then said to laughter.

A rep for I’m A Celebrity had no comment when approached by ED!.

Matt Hancock in the Bush Telegraph on I'm A Celebrity
Matt has broken government rules by being on the show, reports claim (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb last night

Viewers spotted Matt’s request and called him out on Facebook.

One person said: “He’s used to breaking rules, never changes…”

Another wrote: “No surprise, he’s good at breaking rules.”

One said: “Get him out. Breaking rules is all he knows.”

However, someone said: “Everyone over the years have asked to send messages on.”

Another wrote: “Leave Matt alone… pathetic!”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 24) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

Campmates confront Matt on the Pandemic | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Do you think Matt Hancock broke the rules in camp? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

