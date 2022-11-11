Matt Hancock leaves I’m A Celebrity fans ‘cringing’ during Sweet Caroline sing-along

Matt Hancock left I’m A Celebrity viewers both in hysterics and ‘cringing’ last night after he was seen ‘struggling’ in a camp bonding session.

The show’s stars received luxury items following the successful completion of a task.

The Conservative MP, Jill Scott, Scarlette Douglas and Seann Walsh were all involved in securing the assorted goodies.

And it turned out football fave Jill’s pick was to have ‘Sweet Caroline’ played three times.

Lyrics from the Neil Diamond track were regularly bellowed as part of celebrations for the Lionesses’ Euro championships win over the summer.

The camp danced and sang to Sweet Caroline, which was Jill’s luxury item (Credit: ITV)

‘It was just lovely to sing that song’

Within moments of Jill revealing her luxury pick, the popular tune started to sound through the camp.

Most of the campmates immediately sprung to their feet, and raised their hands for a singalong.

She later reflected in the Bush Telegraph: “It was just lovely to sing that song around the campfire, to hear music.

“And for me personally it brings back so many great memories.”

Jill caused several of her co-stars to crack up as the anthem began, admitting: “I don’t actually know all the words.”

But as Matt Hancock was seen bobbing along to the music, seemingly unaware of the lyrics and clapping off the beat, it was the politician who viewers ended up laughing at.

Matt appeared to struggle with the lyrics (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

Many of those who tweeted about the “uncomfortable” moment during Thursday’s (November 10) episode included lots of laughing emojis in their posts.

“Matt Hancock doesn’t know the words to Sweet Caroline does he? #ImACeleb,” one observer claimed on social media.

Why was Matt Hancock struggling when they sung ‘Sweet Caroline’?

Another chuckled: “Why was Matt Hancock struggling when they sung ‘Sweet Caroline’? #ImACeleb.”

Matt Hancock trying to act like he knew what the lyrics were to Sweet Caroline #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JWQdvDjz3j — Tara Barrick (@munroney) November 10, 2022

“Judging Matt Hancock a lot for not knowing the words to ‘Sweet Caroline’ #ImACeleb,” joked a third fan.

Furthermore, a fourth joked: “Matt Hancock was more uncomfortable during dancing to ‘Sweet Caroline’ than his trial #ImACeleb.”

Matt Hancock leaves I’m A Celebrity viewers ‘cringing’

Meanwhile, others indicated Matt’s efforts left them “cringing”.

One person wrote: “@MattHancock attempting to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ was up there with the most awkward thing I have seen for a long time #ImACeleb #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere #Imaceleb2022.”

My god how uncomfortable did Matt Hancock look when sweet Caroline was playing talk about embarrassing #ImACeleb #Imaceleb2022 #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/LtASHNUyay — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) November 10, 2022

“Cringing watching Hancock pretend to know the words to ‘Sweet Caroline’ #ImACeleb,” echoed somebody else.

Additionally, a third person put it: “Never thought I’d get so cringed out by Matt Hancock singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ #ImACeleb.”

Another laughed: “Matt Hancock not knowing the words too sweet caroline was [bleep] brilliant,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Others thought Matt did know the song, just maybe not the lyrics as they tweeted: “I love how Matt Hancock knows Sweet Caroline.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Friday November 11, on ITV at 9pm.

