Real reason I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock ‘missing’ from screens as viewers demand he leaves next?

I’m A Celeb fans have demanded Matt Hancock leaves next following claims he hasn’t been seen much on screen.

Some viewers of the ITV show have claimed the former Health Secretary hasn’t been the centre of the show in recent episodes like before.

One viewer tweeted this week: “Have you noticed Matt Hancock’s screen time has been drastically reduced?”

Another wrote: “How the [bleep] is Matt Hancock still getting through, he’s barely been on screen in days?”

A source told The Sun that it has apparently become very difficult to include him.

Viewers have claimed that Matt has had less screen time recently (Credit: ITV)

Reports claim that Matt has become “part of the furniture” and it’s made it difficult for bosses to try and feature him in an interesting manner.

The insider said: “Since Matt stopped being voted to tackle Bushtucker Trials and the campmates had finished grilling him, he’s just not involved in as many conversations.

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

“He is very quiet. He stepped down as camp leader to make way for Mike Tindall. Which basically meant he blended into the background of camp life.

“He’s slotted into the camp dynamic so has become part of the furniture rather than a hugely divisive figure.”

However, a show spokesman said: “Each episode of I’m A Celebrity features a fair and accurate representation of life in camp.”

Matt did take on a role on screen last night, where he took part in a challenge. At one point he was seen struggling with an anagram-based Deals on Wheels challenge due to his dyslexia.

Earlier this week, Matt also took centre stage during the campmates’ trip to the Jungle Arms pub as he did karaoke.

Will Matt leave next?

However, despite his can-do attitude, fans are still calling for Matt to leave, with one saying on Twitter: “Matt to go next… then Chris [Moyles]!! Only wanna see Jill [Scott], Owen [Warner], Mike [Tindall] & Seann [Walsh] doing celebrity cyclone.”

Another wrote: “Matt better be next out,” while a third tweeted: “Chris or Matt to go next please.”

However, someone else said: “Keep voting Matt, he is the hardest working in the camp. He deserves the win!”

Meanwhile, Matt will likely go down as one of the most controversial campmates of all time.

Many viewers haven’t warmed to him, and as a result, have taken to Ofcom to complain.

Matt was forced to resign as health secretary in 2021 after he was caught breaking his own social distancing restrictions. The MP was photographed kissing his aide Gina while married.

The Tory MP’s arrival was met with intense backlash from the public. Also from the celebs in the jungle, who expressed their views on Matt being on the show.

As a result, TV regulator Ofcom revealed it has now received a staggering amount of complaints. The total reached over 3,000.

However, some have been in defence of Matt rather than against him.

Matt Hancock has been keeping to himself (Credit: ITV)

The most controversial campmate ever?

In a statement recently, Ofcom said: “It’s worth being aware that under our rules, in principle – and taking into account freedom of expression – there’s no ban on any particular person taking part in programmes.

“However, if the mere presence of a person is likely to cause offence, we would expect broadcasters to take steps to mitigate or justify that offence.”

The flurry of complaints came after a petition calling for him to be axed from the jungle was published earlier this month.

This racked up over 45,000 signatures.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 24) at 9:00pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

