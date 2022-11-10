‘Selfish’ Matt Hancock issued stark warning over I’m A Celeb as ‘public to get revenge’

I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock has been issued a warning by a former contestant following his arrival in camp last night.

The former health secretary entered the jungle last night with fellow new campmate Seann Walsh.

However, it seems nobody really noticed former Strictly Come Dancing star Seann as Matt became the focus of the show.

Matt Hancock entered the I’m A Celeb jungle on Wednesday night (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

During Wednesday’s show, Matt and Seann faced a Bushtucker trial together.

At the end of the programme, hosts Ant and Dec confirmed that Matt will face tonight’s trial – Tentacles of Terror.

Matt’s appearance on the show has caused much controversy because of his behaviour during the pandemic, when his affair was exposed and he resigned after breaking social distancing rules while the rest of the country followed them.

Now, former contestant Edwina Currie has shared her thoughts and warned that the public will likely get revenge on Matt.

Edwina warned the public may ‘get revenge’ on Matt (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Public to get revenge on Matt?

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, ex-Conservative MP Edwina said: “It’s a sensational signing, but for him it’s a big mistake.

“Matt Hancock said he’s made arrangements to be kept informed, but no, he hasn’t.

“He’s signed up to give away his phone and any form of communications. Once you’re in there, you’re in there and you have to rely on the I’m A Celebrity team.”

She added: “They will inform him if something horrible has happened at home, but if there’s flooding in parts of his consistency, Matt isn’t going to be able to see to that.

The MP has divided viewers with his appearance on the show (Credit: ITV)

What do the public think of Matt Hancock?

“He’s walking out on the job he’s already got, which is an important and worthwhile job, in order to do something that is completely trivial and unnecessary.”

Edwina continued: “He’s doing it because he thinks it will improve his image with the public.

You will also find that the public will have their revenge.

“If he wants to promote issues like dyslexia, he’s already got a platform and it’s called the House of Commons!

“I’m quite hostile with him being there, I think it’s a mistake.

“You will also find that the public will have their revenge. They don’t often get to direct darts at the full body of an MP or politician.

“I can only imagine they will vote for him to do every single Bucktucker trial, the lot.”

Edwina also said she thinks Matt has “joined the show for selfish reasons to try and win back the public”.

Following last night’s show, though, some viewers admitted that they were starting to like Matt and urged others to “give him a chance”.

One person said on Twitter: “Might be unpopular, but I say give Matt Handcock a chance to show his real self then make a decision.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

