I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock was finally seen speaking about his dyslexia tonight after saying he wanted to raise awareness of it in the jungle.

The former health secretary spoke with fellow campmates Seann Walsh and Babatunde Aleshe at the creek about their achievements in life.

Matt, who previously said he wanted to raise more awareness about dyslexia in the I’m A Celeb jungle, opened up about the learning difficulty during tonight’s episode.

Matt Hancock in the jungle

The MP previously said: “I want to raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign to help every dyslexic child unleash their potential – even if it means taking an unusual route to get there… via the Australian jungle!”

Speaking on tonight’s show, Matt told Seann and Babatunde about his school days: “I desperately wanted to learn. One side on maths I could and on English I couldn’t.”

Seann asked: “Are you talking about reading specifically?”

Omg Matt Hancock FINALLY brought up Dyslexia #imaceleb — Frances (@MissMcGouran) November 20, 2022

15 episodes in & Matt has finally mentioned dyslexia! #ImACeleb — ‍♀️ (@Andiamluke) November 20, 2022

Matt said: “Yeah. And then the moment I was identified as dyslexic at university suddenly instead of feeling I was just rubbish at something and useless, it was ahhhh… so actually I am OK with language, it’s just my brain works differently and I can work on that.”

Following Matt’s conversation, viewers took to Twitter to say that it’s only taken two weeks to see him talk about the reason he wanted to go onto the show.

However, one person suggested: “Matt’s obviously talked about dyslexia before because it was no surprise to Seann & Baba. ITV just haven’t shown it!”

Another added: “I was wondering when Matt was going to open up about dyslexia.”

I’m A Celeb tonight

Elsewhere, during the conversation, Seann and Babatunde also spoke about their school experiences.

Babatunde joked: “Staying alive living in Tottenham… that’s the biggest achievement I’ve ever had.

“I went to a terrible school… in Tottenham, not only were the students bad, the teachers were also gangsta… you couldn’t mess with the teachers like that. We were just disruptive children.”

Meanwhile, Seann said: “I’ll tell you what kind of kid I was… remember when you got asked to leave class, stand outside, then there’s the window? It was just giving me my own TV show…I didn’t want to learn.”

