Matt Baker landed his very own reality series Our Farm In The Dales with his family shortly after quitting The One Show.

The 43-year-old Countryfile presenter appears alongside his wife, kids and parents in the four-part series, which aired on More4 in April – and is now being shown on Channel 4.

The series sees the TV star returns to his home in Durham to rescue his family farm, after his mum had an accident and badly injured her leg.

What did Matt Baker say about Our Farm In The Dales?

Matt shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside a sweet video of himself and dog Bob.

He said: “Welcome to Our Farm In The Dales. Big news – I’ve filmed a series back on our farm in Durham with all our animals and my family!

I can’t wait for you all to see the place I grew up.

“It’s been brilliant. I can’t wait for you all to see the place I grew up, it’s been great fun as I’ve also produced and directed it.

“I’ll keep you posted but as a heads up it’s coming to More4 soon.”

What is Our Farm In The Dales about?

The show is feature Matt’s wife Nicola and their two children, Luke and Molly.

The star’s parents, Janice and Mike, also take part.

During the four episodes, Matt returns to Durham following an accident involving his mum.

Viewers will also get to know the different farm animals – from the adorable miniature donkeys and the litter of Cairn Terrier pups.

Will there be a second series?

Nothing has been announced yet but, as the show is More4’s biggest ever hit, the channel would be crazy not to commission it again.

As for Matt, he has said that he will take his lead from his family for a season 2 and whether they have the appetite for it.

The show is made by his production company so he probably has his fingers crossed!

Matt shared: “This is without doubt the most personal TV show I’ve ever made. Filming on the farm where I grew up with my whole family has been a wonderful and unique experience.

“It’s also my producing and directorial debut with our new production company so it couldn’t be more personal. A huge thank you to Sean at More4, it’s amazing what can happen from a conversation in a barn.”

Sean Doyle, Deputy Head of Formats & Features at Channel 4, said: “We are delighted that Matt and his family will be opening to the doors to their beautiful rural farm on More4.

“The series is a warm, funny, and often emotional look at what it takes for a close-knit family, ably assisted by an eclectic mix of animals, to pull together in the face of adversity.”

Why did Matt Baker quit The One Show?

The popular host announced he was stepping down from the BBC show back in December 2019.

However, he officially left the show in April 2020.

At the time, Matt said: “The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade. I will be leaving this green sofa in the spring.

“It’s time to give somebody else the opportunity to see how big-hearted and generous you, our One Show viewers, really are.”

He went on to say: “I’m excited about other opportunities that come my way but most of all I’m looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed.”

Meanwhile, Matt continues to work for the BBC as a presenter on Countryfile.

