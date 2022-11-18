Maternal on ITV: Parminder Nagra lead cast in post-pandemic medical drama

Parminder Nagra leads the cast of brand new medical drama Maternal on ITV, but when’s the start date?

What’s it about, who else is in the cast, and how many episodes is it?

The new drama is currently in production with some fabulous leading ladies you’re bound to recognise!

So, here’s everything we know so far about Maternal on ITV…

The Blacklist actress Parminder Nagra will star in new drama Maternal (Credit: Sky)

What is Maternal on ITV about?

Maternal on ITV follows three female doctors who return from maternity leave to the post-pandemic medical frontline.

Each doctor has to heroically balance the intense demands of the NHS, as well as the new challenges of motherhood.

We want to weep real tears just thinking about it!

Paediatric Registrar Dr Maryam Afridi is full of doubt that she can cope with the emotional demands of treating children now that she has her own.

The drama will also follow single mother and successful surgeon Dr Catherine MacDiarmid, who is determined to be one of the boys in the male-dominated world of surgery.

Last but not least, Dr Helen Cavendish is a Registrar in Acute Medicine who is wrestling with a self-prescribed role that sees her mothering everyone in her life.

ITV shares: “Maternal explores working motherhood with wit, warmth and humour and offers a unique perspective on our beloved, overstretched NHS, and the people who hold it together. Sometimes.”

After how much we loved the brilliant BBC medical drama, This Is Going to Hurt, we can’t wait to see more from Maternal!

Maternal on ITV start date: How many episodes will there be?

Maternal will feature six episodes in total.

Each episode will be one hour long.

The drama is written by Jacqui Honess-Martin as her debut television script.

Until now, Jacqui is best known as an experienced director and theatre writer.

The Split actress Lara Pulver, seen her with Nicola Walker, joins the cast of Maternal (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast?

Maternal has got a great cast, led by three famous actresses you’re sure to recognise.

Parminder Nagra will play Paediatric doctor Maryam Afridi.

ER fans will know her as Neela Rasgotra in the US medical series.

You might also recognise her from The Blacklist, and her recent role in DI Ray.

Lara Pulver will play surgeon Catherine MacDiarmid, who you might recognise as Kate from The Split.

She is also known for playing Irene Adler in Sherlock.

Lisa McGrillis will star as Dr Helen Cavendish.

Lisa is probably best known for playing Kelly in the BBC comedy series Mum.

She also recently starred in Channel 4 series Somewhere Boy.

Shetland actress Carolin Stoltz, and Peaky Blinders actress Naomi Yang will also star in the show.

When is the start date for Maternal on ITV?

Maternal is currently filming, so we don’t have a start date just yet!

ITV confirms the show will air in 2023 so, hopefully, we can expect a start date sooner rather than later.

Make sure to watch this space for updates!

Maternal will air on ITV in 2023.

