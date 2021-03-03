MasterChef UK is back on BBC One tonight (March 3) but what prize can the eventual winner look forward to?

On the cookery competition, judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode put contestants through their paces to find the country’s best amateur chef.

The TV duo will appear alongside Saliha Mahmoud Ahmed and Kenny Tutt tonight, as the former winners return to the studio.

MasterChef UK is back on BBC One tonight (Credit: BBC)

MasterChef: What is the prize for winning?

Just like the Great British Bake Off, the prize is all about the experience.

It’s considered a huge achievement to win the series and often leads to a career boost.

Read more: MasterChef UK viewers fuming at judges’ reaction to contestant who didn’t, er, cook!

Furthermore, the winning contestant also receives a shiny trophy!

Meanwhile, if you win MasterChef US, there’s a cash prize of $250,000.

MasterChef winner Saliha Mahmoud Ahmed returns tonight (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What are MasterChef UK winners Saliha and Kenny up to now?

During Wednesday’s episode, winners Saliha Mahmoud Ahmed and Kenny Tutt both return.

But what are the pair achieved since the show?

MasterChef UK: Saliha Mahmoud Ahmed

Saliha was crowned MasterChef UK winner back in 2017.

At the time, she managed to win over the judges with her spice-infused menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Saliha Mahmood Ahmed (@salihacooks)

Since the series, Saliha has taken part in a number of food shows across the country.

In addition, she has also collaborated with Michelin Star chef Atul Kochar.

The show further gave Saliha the opportunity to release her own Indo-Persian cookbook.

The MasterChef studio is like our spiritual homeland

Despite her success, the MasterChef star has since returned to work as an NHS Doctor in Watford.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, Saliha posted on Instagram: “The @masterchefuk studio is like our spiritual homeland. Food standards were spectacular.

“On a personal note this was filmed not many months after I had my second baby, and it felt really nice to get out of pyjamas and dress up for a day. The small pleasures of life.”

Kenny Tutt won MasterChef UK in 2018 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

MasterChef UK: Kenny Tutt

Contestant Kenny won the BBC reality series in 2018.

His winning three-course meal consisted of roast scallops for starter, while his main course was Squab pigeon breast and bon-bon.

Since then, the bank manager has opened his own restaurant in his home town of Worthing.

Read more: MasterChef star John Torode admits he piles on a stone while filming BBC show

Kenny currently lives there with his wife and two daughters.

Speaking about his restaurant, PITCH, he told The Worthing Herald: “I want it to be somewhere people can relax and feel comfortable in an atmosphere that still feels special, without that stiff upper lip attitude.”

In addition, Kenny credited the cookery show for the “great opportunity”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.