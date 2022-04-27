MasterChef viewers shocked by John Torode’s pre-watershed swearing

MasterChef viewers were left shocked by John Torode‘s pre-watershed swearing during last night’s show (Tuesday, April 26).

Some fans of the show even went so far as to compare him with notorious potty-mouth Gordon Ramsay!

John’s swearing stunned viewers (Credit: BBC)

MasterChef UK

MasterChef star John seemed to forget that his show was on before the watershed last night if his language is anything to go by!

Things heated up during last night’s semi-finals, with the amateur chefs experiencing what it’s like to work in a restaurant setting.

During the challenge, John told one of the contestants, Pookie, that she needed to communicate with her team better.

“Go back and tell them you’ve put their plate on the pass and tell them, because you’ve just, commonly known as dropped them in the [bleep],” he said.

Viewers were rightly stunned, whilst others were confused as to whether John was allowed to swear before 9pm.

John forgot he was on the pre-watershed last night (Credit: BBC)

Plenty of MasterChef viewers took to Twitter to discuss John’s crude language.

“Just catching up on #Masterchef on iPlayer & nearly choked on the #malbec when John Torode said to Pookie she’s dropped them in the [bleep],” one viewer tweeted.

“DID JOHN JUST SAY [bleep]??” another stunned viewer wrote.

“Did John turn into Ramsay and say [bleep]?” a third asked.

“Why has John Torode decided to morph into Gordon Ramsay? Too much!” another said.

“Er…are you allowed to say ‘Drop them in the [bleep]’ before 9pm, as John just did?” a fifth asked.

Things are heating up on MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

MasterChef last night

Swearing aside, some viewers weren’t impressed with John’s behaviour during the challenge.

“Watershed aside, Torode shouting at people and stressing them out like a poundshop Gordon Ramsay is a really ugly look for such a normally gentle show,” one viewer said.

“John took that round way too seriously,” another wrote.

“John Torode not pulling his punches with the amateur chefs who have likely never done a service before,” a third said.

“Get a feeling John Torode would be wearing that saucepan if he spoke to me like that,” another quipped.

“Alright John, calm the [bleep] down lol!!” a fifth said.

MasterChef continues on Tuesday, May 3 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer