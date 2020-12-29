MasterChef The Professionals: Who is Monica Galetti and is she married?

MasterChef The Professionals returns tonight (Tuesday December 29) for the first of two festive specials with Gregg Wallace, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti.

The two shows feature eight finalists and semi-finalists from past years for a jolly Christmas cook-off.

Monica has been on the show for s decade, but what do you know about her? Find out!

Monica is back tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who is Monica Galetti on MasterChef The Professionals?

Forty-five-year-old Monica was born in Samoa.

After her childhood years, when she was eight Monica and her family went to live in New Zealand.

And, after working in a restaurant and taking part in cooking competitions, she sent her CV around establishments in London.

Famous chef Michael Roux Jr was the first to offer her a job at Le Gavroche.

Monica’s husband is David (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Who is Monica Galetti’s husband?

In 2004, Monica married David Galetti, head sommelier at Le Gavroche.

After completing his stint in National Service, the Frenchman moved to London in 2001.

Speaking to The Independent newspaper, Monica says about her marriage: “The most precious item I have is my wedding dress.”

Furthermore, the foodie power couple went on to have a daughter, Anais, who was born in 2007 and is now 13.

Where do Monica and David live?

The Galettis live in on the outskirts of London in Surrey.

Monica told Time & Leisure magazine about their local area: “We used to live really central… and we loved it but thought it was important to get out of the city when Anais was born so she could enjoy having a big garden to play in.”

She says that her perfect day would be going out to walk her two dogs around Banstead woods.

Monica’s restaurant Mere in London (Credit: Google Maps)

Does Monica have a Michelin star?

Despite working with Michel at La Gavroche for many years, Monica does not have a Michelin star herself.

The ultimate food classification, La Gavroche is the proud holder of three of the much-coveted stars.

Monica and David now run their own restaurant together – Mere in Fitzrovia.

It does not hold a Michelin star (yet).

Monica in full flow (Credit: BBC)

How much is Monica worth?

Thanks to her TV appearances, her restaurant and her book deals, Monic is thought to a millionaire.

According to the Wealthy Genius website, her net worth is around £3million.

