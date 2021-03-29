MasterChef on BBC One: Who is Anna Haugh? Where is she from?

John Torode and Gregg Wallace present the first round of finals week, with guest judge Anna Haugh joining them to assess the efforts of the first five returning contestants – but who is Anna Haugh?

Where is she from? And what restaurant does she work at?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Anna Haugh appears as a guest judge on MasterChef

Who is Anna Haugh?

Anna Haugh is an Irish chef who has made the move to TV.

First of all, she trained on a professional cookery course in Dublin city, and then began working with Derry Clarke of L’Ecrivain in Dublin.

She then moved to London, where she worked with Philip Howard, Shane Osborne and Gordon Ramsay.

Anna was given the opportunity to open Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant, London House, in Battersea.

Here, she was allowed to cook her own food, and won three AA rosettes in her first year in charge.

Anna has also worked with Gualtiero Marchesi in Paris.

Finally, in 2019, she founded a new restaurant which she named after Myrtle Allen in Chelsea.

Anna joined the Ready Steady Cook revival in March 2020, alongside a rotating line-up of fellow chefs.

She has also popped up as a judge on the US version of Hell’s Kitchen, and is a regular on Saturday Kitchen and Sunday Brunch.

Anna is a regular chef on Morning Live for BBC One, too.

What restaurant does she work at?

Anna Haugh works in her own restaurant, which she set up in 2019.

She named it Myrtle restaurant, after being inspired by the late Myrtle Allen who died in 2018.

Myrtle was an Irish Michelin star-winning head chef and co-owner of the restaurant The Yeats Room at Ballymaloe House in Shanagarry, County Cork.

The Myrtle restaurant serves an Irish-inspired menu and has a predominantly female-led kitchen.

It quickly won plaudits for its informal but elegant style of cooking.

Since opening Myrtle, Anna has become one of the professional chefs on the revamp on BBC classic Ready Steady Cook, and has also won Food and Wine’s award for Best International Chef.

Chef Anna Haugh appearing on Ready Steady Cook

How old is Anna Haugh?

Anna Haugh was born on November 28 1980.

She is currently 40 years old.

Is she married? Does she have kids?

Anna is reportedly dating her boyfriend Richard, but has no children.

She was previously married for 13 years.

In a 2015 interview with The Irish Independent, she revealed that she had separated from her husband, explaining that not having children helped her fully commit to the rigours required of a career in fine dining.

Anna Haugh is the chef patron of Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea, London

Where is Anna Haugh from?

Anna is an Irish chef.

She was born in Dublin, Ireland, and grew up in Tallaght.

Anna went to school in the Terenure Presentation Secondary School and trained on a professional cookery course in Dublin.

MasterChef on BBC1: Monday March 29 2021

Regular viewers will know that we have reached the stage where there are 10 cooks left in the competition.

Five of them must cook a dish tonight that they would include in the menu of their own restaurant.

Guest judge Anna Haugh is on hand to assess their efforts, resulting in two eliminations.

The remaining MasterChef hopefuls prepare a meal for the staff of Michelin-starred restaurant the Fat Duck, under the watchful eye of former executive chef Jonny Lake.

MasterChef airs on Monday March 29 2021 at 9pm on BBC One, and continues on Thursday April 01 2021 and Good Friday at 9pm.

