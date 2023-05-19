MasterChef viewers ‘disgusted’ by ‘strange’ ingredients used in a contestant’s mac and cheese

MasterChef viewers have shared their “disgust” at the “unexpected” ingredients used in a mac and cheese recipe on the BBC show last night (May 18).

As knockout week continued on the show, MasterChef contestants were tasked with cooking a dish that they would have on the menu of their own restaurant, pop-up or feature in their cookbook. But contestant Josh’s mac and cheese recipe didn’t seem to impress a lot of viewers.

Contestant uses evaporated milk and fake cheese in recipe

Josh, 25, decided to make mac and cheese as his signature dish. He told the judges: “So today I am making for you guys, macaroni cheese, with a barbeque short rib, a jalapeno corn bread and some pickled slaw. Mac and cheese is my favourite food in the world. It’s the first thing I learnt how to make, my nan used to make it for us. If I was going to make a recipe book one day, that would have to be in there.”

Monica Galetti, who stepped in for sick Gregg Wallace, asked: “What makes your mac and cheese so special?” Josh also added: “I don’t use a bechamel or a rue. I use a bit of a different method involving evaporated milk and fake cheese.”

John Torode also admitted he was “intrigued” by Josh’s ingredients choice, but viewers weren’t so enthusiastic.

Many viewers have admitted their “disgust” at the mac and cheese, and the judges weren’t too impressed either. They complained it was “dry” as Josh confessed he “really wanted” the judges to like it.

One viewer said: “Evaporated milk and fake cheese. Unexpected.” A second person also said: “Evaporated milk and plastic cheese slices? That’s interesting… ”

Another viewer also added: “Perhaps you should have made it properly instead of using condensed milk & plastic cheese?” Another person agreed: “It looked dry and underbaked.” Josh did ultimately get the boot from the show after his “unexpected” mac and cheese ingredients choice…

“Oh dear, chunky slaw and disappointing mac n cheese. He’s so out,” another viewer, who turned out to be right, predicted.

