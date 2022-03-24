MasterChef 2022 viewers threaten to ‘switch off’ as series returns

MasterChef fans are not happy with how the 2022 series has been tweaked and given a new format.

The 18th series of the BBC One cooking competition began airing last night (Wednesday March 23).

However, it seems new elements of the show are not to everyone’s taste.

And another new addition – the inclusion of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay – has also provoked claims viewers could ‘switch off’.

MasterChef 2022 features Gordon Ramsay – but some fans aren’t happy about it, or the new format (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Why is Gordon Ramsay in MasterChef 2022?

Gordon Ramsay is on board – alongside hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace – to give contestants the benefit of his culinary experience.

He will be on hand to tutor the MasterChef 2022 finalists in the competition.

But just the sight of Gordon was seemingly enough to put fans off – with some suggesting they would turn over with him on their screens.

“Why on earth is Gordon Ramsay on #MasterChef? Don’t think I’ll bother watching this year now,” one social media user said.

Another insisted: “I love #MasterChef but won’t be watching any episodes with that [blank] Ramsay in.”

And a third unhappy viewer tweeted, adding a red-faced angry emoji to their post: “I 1000000% will not watch if he is on.”

The MasterChef 2022 contestants get ready to show off their skills (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

MasterChef 2022: What are the complaints about the show’s new format?

Gordon Ramsay’s involvement was the only new aspect viewers were not necessarily best pleased about.

“Not loving the new #MasterChef format tonight @MasterChefUK,” one onlooker stated.

Someone else echoed that thought, adding a wailing emoji to their tweet: “Not loving the new format #MasterChef.”

And another person put it, plainly: “Hate the new format #MasterChef.”

It seems having contestants chatting their way though their time on screen was particularly irking to some of those watching at home.

One person complained: “Really not enjoying this new format for #MasterChef contestants. Seems like they’re doing the presentation as well as the cooking.”

And another fumed: “Why the hell have they got the contestants auditioning on #MasterChef and having them sit and watch each other while commenting? Dreadful idea.”

This new format is so random, why on earth would you separate the judges from watching the cooks work, why is everyone sat awkwardly chatting away? Why have a tasting room? Just why? #masterchef pic.twitter.com/0e3lwHFj1x — Matt Sheriff (@i71Sheriff) March 23, 2022

Others felt the new format was similar to another cooking show.

“Not a fan of the new #MasterChef format, too similar to the Great British Menu,” a disgruntled viewer claimed.

“I don’t want to hear cooks commenting on each other’s dishes, sorry.”

What did you make of the new format? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What else did viewers say?

However, others were delighted to have the show back.

One said: “Loved the new format @MasterChefUK – some brilliant cooks in the great episode. Nice seeing @GreggAWallace and @JohnTorode1 back together too.”

Another added: “I can’t explain how much I love @MasterChefUK!!! So happy it’s back.”

One tweeted: “So happy #Masterchef is back!”

MasterChef series 18 continues on BBC One on Friday March 25 at 8pm.

