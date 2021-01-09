The Masked Singer UK viewers will need to keep an eye out for Sausage during Saturday’s (January 9) episode.

The beloved and utterly bonkers ITV series returned on Boxing Day.

There have already been two action-packed episodes which saw pop icons Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mel B cut from the competition.

Another celebrity is set to be unmasked on Saturday.

Sausage has altered their outfit on The Masked Singer UK (Credit: ITV)

What has the Sausage done to their outfit on Masked Singer UK?

Sausage has left viewers and the judges stumped for the last few weeks.

So much so, that now the cheeky celebrity is even poking fun at their rivals on the show.

For the first time in the UK show’s history, there will be an alteration to their costume on tonight’s show.

The newspaper wrapping on their costume will now read: “Sausage Batters Badger.”

This is of course a cheeky reference to when Sausage triumphed over Badger during week one.

Can you spot the difference? (Credit: ITV)

Theories have flooded in about the identity behind Sausage including Billie Piper and Stacey Solomon.

However, Stacey addressed the rumours on Loose Women earlier this week.

Her co-star Jane Moore asked: “That’s not you, is it?” to which Stacey replied: “I wish!”

Fans think Mel B was robbed last week

Dressed as the Seahorse, some viewers were stunned that megastar Mel B appeared on the show at all.

While others shared on Twitter their disappointment that she was booted off so early on in the series.

Despite being voted out, some have even begged for Mel B to return.

After being discovered, Mel took to Twitter, sharing a video of her being unmasked.

She tweeted: “Hahaha yessss it was me!” [Sic]

Fans think Mel B was robbed (Credit: ITV)

Fans rushed to respond, with one saying: “Queen you were amazing. You deserved to go through, I’m so mad!”

While another user argued: “You deserved to win,” and a third user claimed: “Loved you Mel! Wish you were on the show longer. Robbed!”

The judges claimed it was Mel B’s accent that gave the game away in the end.

The pop star said: “It’s a bit nerve wracking because with this mask on you can’t see and it’s very constricted.

“So it’s literally like singing with someone’s hand in your face so that bit was a bit daunting but when the music starts you just get into it.

“I thought I did quite a good job not sounding so northern. To be quite girly and soft with no accent was hard work actually.”

