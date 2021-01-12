TV

Who is Bush Baby on Masked Singer UK? Peter Andre refuses to deny rumours

Peter Andre has refused to deny if he's behind the mask

By Joshua Haigh

We’re a few weeks into The Masked Singer UK, and viewers are still frantically trying to guess who Bush Baby is.

Bush Baby has appeared twice now, but he’s still got some fans completely stumped.

However, not everyone feels quite so clueless…

Fans want to know who Bush Baby is on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer UK: Bush baby theories

Bush Baby attempted to fake an Australian accent but wasn’t fooling anyone in the first episode.

Lots of viewers initially thought another celeb from Down Under, Mark Little, who played Joe Dingle in Neighbours.

Could he be faking a bad accent to throw people off the scent?

But Mark hasn’t been the only guess.

Plenty of viewers think the celebrity inside the costume could be actor and comedian Brian Conley.

Who could it be? (Credit: ITV)

The TV star has appeared in musicals before, and he also appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2012 which could be the reason for the accent clue.

“Bush Baby is Brian Conley all day long!! #MaskedSingerUK,” tweeted one fan.

Other likely guesses that viewers have made include Aussie singer Jason Donovan.

Between the accent and the distinct singing voice, some fans are convinced Kylie’s ex is hidden under the furry costume.

Little Britain comedian Matt Lucas’ name has also cropped up a number of times.

Read more: The Masked Singer judge Jonathan Ross is fuming

He’s known to have a decent singing voice, and is a brilliant impressionist which could explain the Tom Jones soundalike performance.

Some fans think Bush Baby’s outfit gives it away too:

Peter Andre denies he’s Bush Baby

After Jonathan Ross claimed that Bush Baby is none other than Peter Andre, the Mysterious Girl singer has been forced to speak out.

“Jonathan Ross has suggested that the Bush Baby on The Masked Singer could be me,” said the star in his new! Magazine column.

However, Peter refuses to spoil the show for anyone.

“At this point in time, I’m able to say nothing, because it would spoil the fun, wouldn’t it” he teased.

“I probably am not…but I might be!”

Read more: The Masked Singer – best theories on Swan, Badger, Dragon, Sausage and Robin

Let us know all your theories for The Masked Singer on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Coronation Street: Asha and Aadi age blunder as twins celebrate 16th birthday early
The Chase contestant Pepe
The Chase contestant Pepe defended by viewers after she is trolled with ‘horrible’ comments
Prince William and brother Harry
Prince William ‘ended feud with brother Harry over Christmas’
Rebekah Vardy on Dancing On Ice 2021
Dancing On Ice 2021: Rebekah Vardy puts partner in hospital after accident
Which animal does David Attenborough not like?
Which animal does David Attenborough not like? A Perfect Planet host reveals his least favourite critter
Pictured: OLIVER RYAN as Andrew Cooper in Pembrokeshire Murders
The Pembrokeshire Murders on ITV1: Where is John Cooper’s son now?