The Masked Singer 2022 star Gloria Hunniford has spoke of the heartbreaking of losing her daughter to breast cancer.

The TV presenter has also shared her wish for daughter Caron Keating, who would have turned 60 this October.

Gloria was unveiled as Snow Leopard earlier in the series (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer star Gloria Hunniford opens up about ‘devastating’ loss

The 81-year-old TV presenter spoke out in a recent interview about losing Caron, who died at aged 41 in 2004.

She told Love Sunday Magazine: “[Losing a child is] the worst kind of death you can suffer.

“It doesn’t matter what age that baby loses his or her life, there’s something about the physical part of giving birth that gives you a deeper loss. It can never go away, you just have to learn to live with it.”

Read more: The Masked Singer 2022: Viewers call for Olly Alexander to replace Rita Ora

Later in the interview, Gloria admitted she thinks of daughter Caron every single day.

She said: “She would love the holidays we have, we used to go to this part of France regularly and after Caron died, my two sons, my husband Stephen and myself, bought a house out there.

“I see her all the time there walking along the cobbled streets. I wish she had seen her fabulous boys grow up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Hunniford (@instaglogran)

Caron was mum to Charles and Gabriel, who were 10 and seven when their mum died.

In 2008, Gloria released a touching book dedicated to daughter Caron. Next To You shared insights into the grief that Gloria suffered as daughter Caron lost her seven-year battle with cancer.

In a recent appearance on Loose Women, Gloria shared: “Do you know what I did feel though, it was a privilege to be there with her at birth and then at the end as well.”

Gloria was the second contestant to be unmasked (Credit: ITV)

Who was Gloria on the Masked Singer?

Gloria has been a TV face for many years, most recently presenting Rip Off Britain and appearing on Loose Women.

She played the Snow Leopard on this year’s series of the ITV primetime show.

Viewers and judges alike were shocked to see the TV star behind the mask, but applauded her for her performances.

Speaking in an interview after the show, she said: “I think when you are hiding behind the costume it does take away some of the nerves. The biggest nerves that I had was the fact that I couldn’t see where I was going!”

What did you think of last night’s show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.