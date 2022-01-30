Masked Singer star Davina McCall has made a shock revelation about her kids.

Davina is mum to Tilly, 19, and Chester, 15, and 20-year-old Holly with ex-husband Matthew Robertson.

And we reckon she can certainly be considered a “cool” mum after her latest comments.

Masked Singer star Davina McCall would back her kids if they chose to do Love Island (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Masked Singer star Davina McCall say about her kids?

Davina has given her kids free reign if they want to appear on shows such as Love Island.

However, she has said she’s expect them to consider their decisions properly before applying.

Read more: Brian Downing reignites feud with Davina McCall over ‘failure’ to apologise

Davina made the parenting revelation during a recent interview with The Sun.

The 54-year-old star was asked if she would allow any of her three kids to compete in a reality show like Love Island.

She replied: “I’d say: ‘Fill your boots, but have a think about it. Let’s talk about the pros and the cons.’

I give my kids quite a lot of freedom, but they tend not to use it.

“They can decide, because they’d be over 18 and after that you can only really guide them. If they ask my advice, I feel lucky, because I must have done something right if they still value my opinion.

She added: “I give my kids quite a lot of freedom, but they tend not to use it.”

The discussion came as Davina spoke about her role as presenter of new Channel 4 dating show Language of Love.

The Language of Love sees a group of Brits and a group of Spaniards pairing up to see if they can find romance.

However, they don’t speak the same language! It’s already proven a hit with Channel 4 viewers.

Davina recently presented reality dating show The Language Of Love for Channel 4. (Credit: SplashNews)

What happened on The Masked Singer last night?

Davina sits alongside judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross on the panel as they try to guess who the singers really are each week.

Last night they were joined by guest judge and singer Olly Alexander, who won over fans with his guesses and fashion style during the show.

Firework and Doughnuts were unmasked at the end of the show.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.