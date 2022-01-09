The Masked Singer: Michelle Keegan fans reckon they know EXACTLY which character she is in ITV show

Identities of The Masked Singer participants are the best kept secrets in TV – but Michelle Keegan fans are convinced they’ve pinpointed her under one of the show’s elaborate costumes.

The former Corrie star is one of the hottest tips to be taking part in the current ITV series. Even panellist Jonathan Ross has mentioned her name in relation to one particular act.

But is Michelle, 34, really one of the mystery warblers? Or are viewers misreading the cryptic hints offered on the show?

Is Michelle Keegan among the stars belting out tunes incognito? (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The Masked Singer: Who do viewers believe Michelle Keegan is performing as?

Among viewers’ picks for the same character as might be played by Michelle are Pixie Lott and Charlotte Dawson.

Mel C, Jodie Kidd and Myleene Klass are also famous names that have cropped up for the same role.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans convinced football legend is behind Doughnuts

However, along with Wossy, panel member Mo Gilligan has also suggested Michelle as one specific performer in disguise.

But which Masked Singer character do they think Michelle Keegan may be? The answer is: Firework.

Fans reckon Michelle might be Firework (Credit: ITV)

What are the latest Masked Singer clues that indicate Michelle Keegan?

Yesterday’s (Saturday, January 8) episode included clues about the celebrity under the mask being a “gold medal winner”.

Read more: Who could be behind Firework on The Masked Singer as viewers make their predictions?

A pair of ice skates were also spotted. This got some Twitter observers to wonder whether it may be Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle, particularly as she won Dancing On Ice in 2013.

However, Weatherfield’s cobbles came to mind for many people after Firework said: “I light up the street with a different kind of flash.”

And others felt a clue regarding the number 900 indicated it is Michelle who is Firework.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

How did viewers react?

One social media user confidently predicted: “It’s Michelle Keegan. The clue about 900 people sealed it for me, that was the number she beat to get the Corrie gig.”

Do YOU KNOW which of these is TRUE? ✅👀 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/GbxtvLQrQV — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 8, 2022

Another Twitter user expanded: “Michelle Keegan did sex on fire on Lip Sync Battle and beat 900 other people to get the role of Tina in Corrie! It’s Michelle! #MaskedSingerUK.”

The clue about 900 people sealed it for me.

And a third person tweeted in agreement: “Yep, I think the firework is Michelle Keegan – lots of Corrie and fashion clues last week. She also auditioned against 900 people for her role according to Wikipedia!”

The Masked Singer continues on ITV next Saturday, January 15, at 7pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.