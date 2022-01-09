The Masked Singer: Michelle Keegan fans reckon they know EXACTLY which character she is in ITV show
TV

The Masked Singer: Michelle Keegan fans reckon they know EXACTLY which character she is in ITV show

Do you agree?

By Robert Leigh

Identities of The Masked Singer participants are the best kept secrets in TV – but Michelle Keegan fans are convinced they’ve pinpointed her under one of the show’s elaborate costumes.

The former Corrie star is one of the hottest tips to be taking part in the current ITV series. Even panellist Jonathan Ross has mentioned her name in relation to one particular act.

But is Michelle, 34, really one of the mystery warblers? Or are viewers misreading the cryptic hints offered on the show?

Is Michelle Keegan among the stars belting out tunes incognito?
Is Michelle Keegan among the stars belting out tunes incognito? (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The Masked Singer: Who do viewers believe Michelle Keegan is performing as?

Among viewers’ picks for the same character as might be played by Michelle are Pixie Lott and Charlotte Dawson.

Mel C, Jodie Kidd and Myleene Klass are also famous names that have cropped up for the same role.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans convinced football legend is behind Doughnuts 

However, along with Wossy, panel member Mo Gilligan has also suggested Michelle as one specific performer in disguise.

But which Masked Singer character do they think Michelle Keegan may be? The answer is: Firework.

Fans reckon Michelle might be Firework
Fans reckon Michelle might be Firework (Credit: ITV)

What are the latest Masked Singer clues that indicate Michelle Keegan?

Yesterday’s (Saturday, January 8) episode included clues about the celebrity under the mask being a “gold medal winner”.

Read more: Who could be behind Firework on The Masked Singer as viewers make their predictions?

A pair of ice skates were also spotted. This got some Twitter observers to wonder whether it may be Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle, particularly as she won Dancing On Ice in 2013.

However, Weatherfield’s cobbles came to mind for many people after Firework said: “I light up the street with a different kind of flash.”

And others felt a clue regarding the number 900 indicated it is Michelle who is Firework.

How did viewers react?

One social media user confidently predicted: “It’s Michelle Keegan. The clue about 900 people sealed it for me, that was the number she beat to get the Corrie gig.”

Another Twitter user expanded: “Michelle Keegan did sex on fire on Lip Sync Battle and beat 900 other people to get the role of Tina in Corrie! It’s Michelle! #MaskedSingerUK.”

The clue about 900 people sealed it for me.

And a third person tweeted in agreement: “Yep, I think the firework is Michelle Keegan – lots of Corrie and fashion clues last week. She also auditioned against 900 people for her role according to Wikipedia!”

The Masked Singer continues on ITV next Saturday, January 15, at 7pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale stars Isabel Hodgins and Matthew Wolfenden
Emmerdale stars Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins WILL return following rigorous investigation
Ant & Dec's Limitless Win viewers all have the same complaint as couple take home £500,000 in first show
Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win viewers all have the same complaint as couple take home £500,000 in first show
Holly Willoughby 'given two and a half weeks off from This Morning to film new BBC show with Lee Mack'
Holly Willoughby taking leave of absence from This Morning beginning later this month
Strictly Winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice
Giovanni Pernice puts a smile back on Rose Ayling-Ellis’s face as they reunite after the festive season
Giovanni Pernice celebrates tour news on Instagram
Giovanni Pernice celebrates ‘incredible’ news on Instagram weeks after Strictly win
Kate Middleton 40th birthday
Expert reveals part Meghan and Harry will play in Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday celebrations