Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer? Clues, QR code and Twitter verdict here!

Robobunny has made it to The Masked Singer final on Saturday night (February 12), when fans of the show will finally discover who is behind the mask.

Going by the clue package and the character’s distinctive voice, though, Twitter thinks they’ve got it sussed.

So let’s take a look at back at Robobunny’s run in the show and the clues we’ve picked up along the way.

Robobunny has made it to the show’s final (Credit: ITV)

Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer 2022?

Westlife fans are entirely convinced that Robobunny is the band’s Mark Feehily.

And they don’t even need the key change and that standing up from a stool “dance move” to confirm it.

Whether he’s singing low or high as the bunny, Mark’s dulcet tones shine through – and they’re sure he’ll be Flying Without Wings all the way to victory.

Westlife fans are convinced Mark Feehily is the voice behind Robobunny (Credit: Splash News)

What is Twitter saying about Robobunny on The Masked Singer?

Pretty much what we’ve just told you.

“I would put money on it that Robobunny is Mark from Westlife!” said one.

Another added: “If Robobunny is not @MarkusFeehily next week I’m never watching it again.”

A third concurred: “If RoboBunny is anyone but Mark Feehily from Westlife then I’ll hang up my Twitter hat for good. His voice is unmistakable.”

“The struggle of watching @MaskedSingerUK knowing from week 1, that Robobunny is @MarkusFeehily and the judges not guessing, guessing, then changing their mind is more than I can take. I’ve never been more sure of anything in my life,” said another.

Other not so popular guesses include Charlie from Busted, Adam Lambert and Danny from The Script.

Has Mark said anything on social media?

When it comes to his own social media, Mark is giving nothing away.

He hasn’t posted on his Instagram grid since late last year.

His only Twitter activity is a retweet of a video posted by Spice Girl Mel C.

He did drop a hint that something big was coming up before Christmas though.

Mark posted a black and white video on Instagram and captioned it: “Ohhhh getting ready for something huge!!”

The Masked Singer: Robobunny clues

Robobunny has hinted that he’s from a big family – Mark has two younger brothers and LOTS of cousins.

He’s also referenced line dancing – and Westlife are known for standing in a line.

There’s also been a reference to the countryside. Mark lives in the Sligo countryside and has said that he has a “cowboy bath”.

They also described themselves as a “real softie, who’s part of a machine”, with some convinced that this particular clue hints at them being part of a band or a group.

For the clue song Robobunny sang Dynamite. Westlife just happen to have an album of the same name.

Still not convinced? Check out Robobunny’s QR code.

The Masked Singer: QR code on back of Robobunny

It sits on the back of the costume and has been scanned and revealed on the show.

It showed the words: “My royal barcode is 200019992003.”

This left fans convinced it relates to Westlife being at the Royal Variety Performance in 1999, 2000 and 2003.

What did Robbunny sing?

Robobunny came out and smashed it in week one by singing Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston.

Week three saw him sing Shallow. The song was made famous by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. It comes from the film A Star Is Born.

Next was his clue song – Dynamite by BTS.

The Music Of The Night from Phantom Of The Opera came next.

The semi-final saw Robobunny give two performances.

He sang Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Miley Cyrus and Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

So will Robobunny be unmasked as Mark Feehily this Saturday night?

And will he end up winning the entire show?

There’s only one way to find out…

The Masked Singer 2022 final is on ITV on Saturday (February 12) at 7pm.

