The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall wowed in a sheer dress on last night’s show after being told to “cover up” by a troll.

The star, 53, was criticised last week after she appeared on the ITV show in a bright white figure-hugging dress complete with a thigh-high side split.

But she showed last night that she won’t let anyone cramp her style by sporting an outfit that was arguably even more risqué than the previous week’s.

And just to ram the point home, Davina shared a picture of herself wearing the dress on social media.

What did Davina McCall write on Instagram?

Davina took to Instagram yesterday evening to post a picture of herself in the evening gown.

The halter-neck sequinned dress was sheer and her black underwear could be clearly seen underneath.

She captioned the shot: “Working it with the ‘one hand on waist’ pose.

“Thank you @amandawakeley for once again making me feel sassy again! (Second time this series!) And @abigailrosewhite c/o @angiesmithstyle for styling, loved the big pants.

“@cherylphelpsgardiner for my make up and of course @mdlondon for my hair.

“Don’t forget to watch tonight’s @maskedsingeruk because TWO celebs are unmasked TONIGHT!!! @itv at 7pm!!!”

Davina wore the halter-neck dress on The Masked Singer last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Davina McCall’s followers say?

And Davina’s followers wasted no time in showering the star with compliments. One commented: “Wow!!! Love this dress. You look incredible!”

Another said: “That dress looks phenomenal on you! Breathtaking. It makes me very happy to see some Saturday night style while stuck indoors! You’re gorgeous.”

And a third wrote: “I think this is my fave outfit so far.”

After Davina wore her sexy white outfit on last week’s episode of The Masked Singer, a troll criticised the outfit choice on Twitter.

Davina was criticised for her outfit on The Masked Singer last week (Credit: ITV)

The person wrote: “Old over sun-kissed woman should cover up… stunning dress but not for the wrinkly crinkly… demure for the mature.”

Davina hit back: “Absolutely no chance of demure over here… Growing old disgracefully is far more fun.”

The Masked Singer returns to ITV, next Saturday, at 7pm.

