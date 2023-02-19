Viewers of The Masked Singer 2023 final were left shocked as the identity of winner Rhino was finally revealed.

Saturday (February 18) evening’s finale of the ITV series saw runners up Fawn and Phoenix unmasked as Natalie Appleton and Ricky Wilson respectively.

And while judges Davina McCall and Rita Ora correctly predicted who was in the Rhino costume, fans who had tipped the mystery singer to be a former X Factor star were left incredulous.

The winner of The Masked Singer in 2023 – and who performed as Rhino – is Charlie Simpson! (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Masked Singer 2023: Rhino revealed

Charlie Simpson of Busted fame was unveiled was Rhino – and crowned the 2023 celebrity winner – as he admitted he found the experience “surreal” and ‘terrifying’.

He said: “I was terrified the entire time. The thing I was scared most of was remembering lyrics. I often forget lyrics to my own songs on stage!”

However, during his performances over the weeks the 2023 series has aired, another name has also trended on social media as viewers tried to guess who was performing as Rhino.

And following Charlie’s reveal, that singer – who won X Factor in 2012 – took to Twitter to beg to be ‘left alone’.

Charlie Simpson was the winner – but many fans reckoned Rhino was a certain X Factor star (Credit: Instagram)

James Arthur on Twitter

Starting his tweet with a clapping emoji to applaud Charlie, James Arthur came off as relieved the speculation would now cease.

“@CharlieSimpson I’d know that voice anywhere,” James wrote.

“One of the best out there. #MaskedSinger now everyone [bleep] off and leave me alone.”

A few hours later, James added: “Honoured to be compared to @CharlieSimpson by the way. It’s about time he got the recognition he deserves.”

Honoured to be compared to Charlie Simpson.

Charlie replied: “What an absolute gentleman. The honour is mine my friend. X.”

Did you reckon James Arthur was Rhino? (Credit: YouTube)

Masked Singer 2023

Dozens of fans were tickled by James’ tweet. And many made it apparent they were certain it was him performing as Rhino – and reamined shocked it wasn’t James!

“I was convinced it was you!” one such fan replied to him.

Another claimed: “Two amazing voices and two very similar voices. I said Charlie but my husband was convinced it was you!”

And a third person suggested they still hadn’t accepted it was Charlie as Rhino, posting after the reveal: “I’m still convinced Rhino is James Arthur.”

Similarly, someone else echoed that thought: “I don’t care that Rhino was Charlie Simpson I’m still saying it’s James Arthur, he sounds just like him #TheMaskedSingerBE #TheMaskedSinger.”

“I was adamant it was James Arthur as Rhino,” tweeted another viewer.

And another social media user joked to the series winner: “I felt a proper ‘Charlie’ as I was convinced you were James Arthur but I was well and truly ‘Busted’ Great voice. Well done.”

